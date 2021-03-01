Sergeant Bluff-Luton heads to state boys basketball tournament with win over Carroll

DENISON, Iowa — Majok Majouk put an exclamation point on Monday's win for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team.

Majouk put down a slam dunk in the final seconds in a 36-29 Warriors win over the Carroll Tigers at Denison-Schleswig High School.

Majouk also hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 2 minutes, 51 seconds left in the fourth quarter, and that put the Warriors up 28-25.

The Warriors senior didn't score any points in the first half, and he ended up with 15 points.

The Warriors (16-7) scored 21 total points in the second half.

Jake Layman scored nine points.

The Warriors' defense held Carroll to a 9-for-37 clip, and the Tigers came into Monday's regional final shooting 51 percent.

With the win, the Warriors are headed to the state tournament for the fifth year in a row. They were the Class 3A state runner-up last season.

The Warriors have also won 10 games in a row. At one point in the season, they held a 6-7 record. Their last loss came on Jan. 29 to Council Bluffs Lincoln.

