Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Bishop Heelan are on different ends of the spectrum coming into Friday's game at SB-L, which is the Warriors homecoming and kicks off at 7 p.m.
After starting the season with a 35-7 loss to a now Class 3A No. 4-ranked Lewis Central, SB-L, which is ranked No. 8 in 3A, has won its last three games, all of which against teams that have either been ranked or receiving votes in the polls this season.
SB-L coach Justin Smith feels his team is getting better each week.
"That's the goal for sure is to get better. We are getting better physically, with our technique, our effort and our ability to finish," Smith said. "We still have to clean up mistakes. High school kids are going to make mistakes but you strive for perfection."
Heelan started the season by losing its first three games and even lost its starting quarterback as Brant Hogue will miss the season due to an injury. Two of the three losses were to ranked teams and the other loss was to a team eventually earned votes in the poll.
The Crusaders aren't winless coming into Friday's game, though, as Heelan won in impressive fashion last week against West. After scoring only 13 points in the first three games, the Crusaders beat West 58-0.
The win was much needed for the Crusaders.
"It was a tough first three week. Obviously breaks didn't go our way. We were in all of the games and every week we improved," Bishop Heelan coach Roger Jansen said. "Last week we came out and put some things together, offensively and defensively. Let's just keep improving and build some more confidence.
"Just with our body language and with how practice has been, I've noticed a considerable change with the team."
Offensively, the Crusaders were able to move the ball consistently for the first time all season. Ian Gill rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown on eight carries. Ethan Gilmore had 76 yards and a touchdown on 10 carries. Jake Kuntz had 73 yards on 14 carries. Luke Longval, who took over at quarterback after Hogue's injury, was 8-of-8 passing for 179 yards and three touchdowns.
Jansen simplified the playbook for the Crusaders and it worked.
"I think the big thing was, we were able to do things more consistently," Jansen said. "Obviously the opponent is better than what we faced last week. We are just trying to improve every week and keep being consistent."
This week Heelan's defense faces a Warriors defense that has locked down opponents the last two weeks.
After giving up a combined 62 points in their first two games, SB-L shutout East and then last week, the Warriors held a potent Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley team to only 14 points and that was after the Nighthawks scored on their first drive.
Cory Bates leads the Warriors with 26 tackles and Spencer Kleene has 17.5 tackles and three sacks. Blake Liebe, Wade Phair, Gage Morgan and Mikey Selig have two sacks each.
Heelan's defense has been strong all season and has kept the Crusaders in games. Heelan has only allowed 47 points all season and is coming off a shutout.
The Crusaders have four interceptions on the season, two by Jared Sitzmann, and defensive lineman Kobe Clayborne had 25 tackles, nine for a loss, and five sacks. Cole Hogue had six tackles for a loss. Kuntz has 20.5 tackles and Koby Bork has 19.5 tackles.
Jansen said SB-L will be the best offense the team has faced so far.
"What they have done offensively and defensively, the whole season speaks for itself," Jansen said. "We are excited to see what we can do against them. We know it's going to be a difficult task because offensively, they can hit you so many different ways and have so many players that can have explosive plays.
"You have to be really, really sound and hope maybe we can force them to make some mistakes."
SB-L has scored 112 points in its last three games. Daniel Wright is 81-of-114 (71.1 percent) passing for 1,009 yards and 11 touchdowns. Deric Fitzgerald has 28 receptions for 454 yards and five scores. Carter Schumacher has two touchdown catches and Jacob Imming has four.
The Warriors ground game has come together over the past few weeks as Jorma Schwedler has 394 yards and five touchdowns on 71 carries on the season.
"The offensive line is coming along. They are really young and we have four first-time starters and the one starter we had, we switched his position," Smith said. "They have a tall task this week with Clayborne and that front seven is good. I would say our line is a lot better and sometimes you have to get thrown into the fire. They are definitely improving."