Sergeant Bluff-Luton was in a bit of uncharted territory last week at the sectional tournament. Instead of going to Sioux Center or Spencer with the rest of the Class 2A schools in Northwest Iowa, the Warriors were sent to Ida Grove for that 2A wrestling sectional.
While some of the teams were new to the Warriors, they still won the sectional and now prepare for the district tournament on Saturday in Harlan that includes some more teams that the Warriors haven't seen yet this season.
Atlantic, Greene County, Harlan and Kuemper Catholic were all Ida Grove last week and Clarinda, Creston, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Southwest Iowa and Winterset join those teams in Harlan.
SB-L coach Clint Koedam said the team has seen Red Oak but most of the other teams that are coming from the Creston sectional. But he's not too concerned with what those other teams have done. He's confident that if his wrestlers have the right mindset, everything will go their way on Saturday.
"There's that unknown factor and you can scour through Trackwrestle to see who beat who but we are at that point where guys will do anything to have their season continue and they will wrestle like that," Koedam said. "It's not much of a technique thing as much now as it is more of a mental thing. If the guys are looking forward to another week of competition, they are going to drop the hammer and keep going."
Heelan will recognize a good number of the teams at the MOC-Floyd Valley sectional in Orange City on Saturday. The Crusaders edged Central Lyon/George-Little Rock for the district title and will be joined by Sheldon-South O'Brien, Sioux Central, MOC-Floyd Valley and Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley.
Coming from the other side after the Spencer sectional are Spirit Lake Park, Spencer, Ridge View, Okoboji, Estherville-Lincoln Central and Cherokee.
Heelan brings eight wrestlers to Orange City. The top two wrestlers at each weight class at the districts, which all start at noon, advance to the state tournament.
"I think we should have a pretty good day and I will be happy," Heelan co-head coach Jordan Langley said. "Obviously, it depends on who shows up and wrestles. I am confident that these eight have put the work in to punch their ticket to Wells Fargo."
For Heelan, Jacob McGowan (106), Mitchell Joines (132), Brennan Todd (138), Nick McGowan (145), Luke Martin (160), Frank Vondrak (170), Colby Wilmesherr (182) and Kobe Clayborne (285) all advanced. Jacob McGowan, Joines, Todd, Martin, Vondrak and Clayborne all won district titles. Todd is ranked No. 4 at 138 and Clayborne is ranked No. 2 at 285.
Langley said those eight are putting together some of their best matches currently.
"It's always hard to get high school guys to peak at the right time. Coach (Matt) Pugh and I have done a lot of studying with how to get athletes to peak at the right time," Langley said. "These eight are peaking at the right time."
CL/G-LR brings eight wrestlers to the district tournament - Jacob Pytleski (106), Cody Kramer (120), Dax De Groot (126), Kalen Meyer (152), Bryce Vande Weerd (170), Kolton Bus (195), Jarrett Meyer (220) and Jarrett Fastert (285). De Groot, Kalen Meyer, Bus and Jarrett Meyer were all district champions. Bus is ranked No. 6 at 195 and Jarrett Meyer is ranked No. 9 at 220.
Sheldon-South O'Brien's Cason Johannes (120) and Luke Jenness (182) both won district tits and Jenness is ranked No. 6 at 182. Eli Broesder (126) and Danny Pimentel (132) and Dakota Johannes (152) also advanced.
Sioux Center's Roberto Cardenas (145) won a district title and Avery Sandbulte (138), Chayce Hooyer (195) and Ethan Hooyer (220) advanced. BH/RV's Jaxson Rozeboom won the 113-pound district title. MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua (113) and Noah Fleming (160) both advanced.
Spirit Lake Park brings 10 wrestlers to the district. Jonathon Burnette (106), Kyler Dunn (120), Joe Waters (126), Isaac Dixon (138), Kyler Rieck (152), Nate Cornwall (160), Keegan Bradley (170) Dakoda Powell (220) all won district titles and Preston Murray (195) and Patrick Bauer (285) also advanced. Burnette is ranked No. 6 at 106, Dunn is ranked No. 9 at 120, Waters is ranked No. 8 at 126, Rieck is ranked No. 3 at 152 and Powell is ranked No. 2 at 220.
The Indians and Lions provide some of the toughest competition for Heelan, but the Crusaders beat the Lions last week and defeated the Indians at the region duals on Tuesday.
"I think that was a huge confidence boost for our guys to see two talented teams like Central Lyon/George-Little Rock and Spirit Lake Park," Langley said. "Most of the matches we wrestled, we came out on top. We have a pretty good shot at getting everyone through."
Spencer's Kage Lohman (113), Isaiah Spencer (145) and Xander Cheevers (285) all won district titles and Brogan Seier (170) and Drew Thompson (220) both advanced. Cherokee's Treighton Schubert (182) won a district title and Hunter Shaw (138), Cael Wood (152) and Carson Furhman (160) both advanced. Estherville-Lincoln Central's Kylan Fitzgerald (195) won a district title and Jason Peta (120) and Juan Diaz (182) both advanced. Ridge View's Zander Ernst (132) won a district title and Lucas Else (106) advanced. Okoboji's Jesse Bockman (113), Blake Abrahamson (126), Hunter Abrahamson (132) and Tyler Wittrock (145) all advanced to the district tournament.
While Sergeant Bluff-Luton is usually in a district with those teams, the Warriors have to prepare for the unknown.
"I don't them not to get too worked up about the unknown. Put on the singlet and do what you did to get yourself here and it will be fine," Koedam said. "That's the way it is for the postseason."
Braden Graff (113), Nate Curry (120), Jack Gaukel (132), Easton Graff (152) and Blake Liebe (160) were all district champions. Braden Graff is ranked No. 4 at 113, Gaukel is ranked No. 2 at 132, Isaac Bryan is ranked No. 9 at 138 and Easton Graff is ranked No. 2 at 152. Bryan, Tristan Navrkal (182), Gabe Warren (195) and A.J. Ellington (285) also advanced.
"The great thing about having nine at districts, you still have a pretty solid team there and even though they are wrestling for individual success, it has a team feel to it," Koedam said. "I always believed working toward a district title adds another element to it. Our guys are well-prepare and they have great teammates that helped get them to this point."
There are a few ranked matches that could happen in Harlan. At 138, Atlantic's Chase McLaren is ranked No. 5 and he defeated Bryan at the sectional tournament. Kuemper Catholic's Benjamin Schmitz is ranked No. 3 at 113 and Braden Graff defeated him at the sectional. At 132, Winterset's Kruise Kiburz is ranked No. 4 and he could face Gaukel.