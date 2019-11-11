Sergeant Bluff-Luton knew the 2019 volleyball team was special, despite holes to fill

It’s not often that a volleyball team can lose an NCAA Division I caliber player to graduation and possibly improve, especially in one of the top classes in Iowa.
Madison Harms, who is a freshman middle hitter for the University of South Dakota volleyball team now, had 273 kills last season and hit .371 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. She also had 77 blocks for a SB-L team that advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals last season.
Harms wasn’t the only significant loss from last season’s Warriors team.
Maya Schmidt had 870 assists, Brooklyn Huberty had 164 digs and 44 aces, Abby Minten had 153 digs and 40 aces and Abby Wisecup had 123 kills.
While head coach Renee Winkel misses last year’s seniors, she knew this team could be special even though there were holes to fill.
If the Warriors were going to make another trip to Cedar Rapids, it was going to be because the senior leadership was going to mesh well with a slew of talented sophomores.
Winkel saw that mix click from the start of the season for the Warriors, who qualified for their third straight state tournament.
Not only did SB-L qualify for state, the Warriors go in as the top-ranked team in Class 4A with a 34-3 record.
“I knew the potential was there and it would be up to them,” Winkel said. “Having so many new faces on the team, it was a matter of the leadership of seniors to guide this team and mentor them. We have a really close team.
“They get along so well together and that helps that chemistry. It helps to play and learn and grow together.”
SB-L opens state tournament play at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the U.S. Cellular Center against Glenwood (30-12). A potential quarterfinal on Thursday at noon would be against either Waverly-Shell Rock (46-6) or West Delaware (39-5).
Cedar Rapids Xavier (28-6) is the top team on the other side of the bracket and North Scott (28-5) is the three seed. Xavier plays Western Dubuque (22-13), which knocked off Dubuque Wahlert in the postseason, and Marion (30-10) takes on North Scott.
The 4A championship game is at 12:15 p.m. Friday.
Just like when the season began, Winkel thinks her team has the ability to show it is the top team in 4A.
“If this team plays like we can, I think we have a great shot,” Winkel said. “That last few weeks we’ve found that positivity and discipline and focus and effort. When we put those things together, good things happen for us.
“We’ve worked hard to find a balance between practice and mental preparation and having some fun. I think that’s helped our team out this season.”
Despite last year’s graduations, the Warriors have all the key pieces it needs. Senior Kenzie Foley led the team in kills last season and the St. Cloud State recruit is the program’s all-time leader in kills. She has 415 kills this season.
Senior middle hitter Elle Sneller is hitting .397 on the season and has 264 kills to go along with a team-high 92 blocks. Senior Regina Rogers has 170 kills on a .306 hitting percentage and has 84 blocks. Senior Allyson Hertz is the fourth senior that has seen time this season and has 129 digs.
Sophomore Emma Salker has 169 kills, 66 blocks and a team-high 56 aces. Sophomore Alivia Wolf follows with 50 aces. Sophomore Madison Wilcoxon has 578 assists and Maddie Hinkel has 410 assists. Junior Mia Gamet has 253 digs and sophomore Isabelle Lenz has 81 kills.
So the Warriors have a number of players that have filled a number of rolls and the group is battle-tested going into the state tournament.
The Warriors beat Western Christian, Dakota Valley and Sioux Falls Christian this season. All three have been ranked No. 1 this season in either Iowa or South Dakota. Plus SB-L has wins over Gehlen Catholic, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln, Ankeny, Pleasant Valley, Waukee and Unity Christian, who all qualified for the state tournament.
“The schedule really has helped,” Winkel said. “Heading down to Waukee and facing ranked 5A teams and playing bigger competition along with playing great schools here in Northwest Iowa and South Dakota, we’ve been able to come out of a majority of those as the top team.
“The losses we had against those great teams, we learned from those and it will benefit us.”