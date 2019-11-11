Sergeant Bluff-Luton knew the 2019 volleyball team was special, despite holes to fill

It’s not often that a volleyball team can lose an NCAA Division I caliber player to graduation and possibly improve, especially in one of the top classes in Iowa.

Madison Harms, who is a freshman middle hitter for the University of South Dakota volleyball team now, had 273 kills last season and hit .371 for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. She also had 77 blocks for a SB-L team that advanced to the Class 4A state semifinals last season.

Harms wasn’t the only significant loss from last season’s Warriors team.

Maya Schmidt had 870 assists, Brooklyn Huberty had 164 digs and 44 aces, Abby Minten had 153 digs and 40 aces and Abby Wisecup had 123 kills.

While head coach Renee Winkel misses last year’s seniors, she knew this team could be special even though there were holes to fill.

If the Warriors were going to make another trip to Cedar Rapids, it was going to be because the senior leadership was going to mesh well with a slew of talented sophomores.

Winkel saw that mix click from the start of the season for the Warriors, who qualified for their third straight state tournament.

Not only did SB-L qualify for state, the Warriors go in as the top-ranked team in Class 4A with a 34-3 record.