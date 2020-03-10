Sergeant Bluff-Luton limits Pella, advances to Class 3A semifinals

Pella’s leading scorer, Logan Shetterly, had six points in the first half. Grant Nelson ended up having the team lead in points with eight, and Parker Elder had four.

The Dutch’s No. 2 scorer, Treyton Sturgeon, didn’t score at all in the first half.

Shetterly ended up with 14 points, and Fitzgerald had the assignment on him. Majouk guarded Sturgeon, who didn’t score at all in the game.

Shetterly entered the contest averaging 19.3 points per game; Sturgeon’s average was 15.0.

“I just know that throughout the game, we had the right pace,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “They’re just a good transition team, and we didn’t want to get into a race with them. We had to play with the right tempo, and we were able to do that. We were also able to guard on the other end.”

Pella likes to score most of its points in the transition game, and on Tuesday, the Dutch had very few chances. Vander Schaaf was especially pleased with that.

“I don’t think we could ask for more than anything they put forth,” Vander Schaaf said. “They’re averaging 77 a game and to keep them in check, that was really a big thing.”