Sergeant Bluff-Luton limits Pella, advances to Class 3A semifinals

DES MOINES -- Majok Majouk’s dunk in the second quarter Tuesday may have counted as two more points on the scoreboard, but to the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team, it meant more.
Majouk’s dunk put the Warriors (15-10) up by 17 points -- the second biggest lead of the game -- midway through the second quarter and was one of many big plays for SB-L in a 58-43 win over Pella at Wells Fargo Arena.
The Warriors will face Clear Creek Amana at 3:45 p.m. Wednesday. The winner goes to the championship and the loser heads to the consolation game.
Majouk saw Pella’s John Oltman dribbling the ball in the backcourt, and figured he could take a gamble for a steal.
His gamble paid off, and he stole the ball, took a dribble or two then slammed it home while Oltman fouled the Warriors 6-foot-7 junior.
“I’ve been wanting to get a dunk, it’s been a few games,” Majouk said. “I went for it and I had a nice dunk, I think. I think every dunk gets a team going, but that one really got us going. I think this one got the energy up and the crowd off their feet.”
Daniel Wright -- who led the Warriors with 18 points in the quarterfinal win -- wasn’t too far behind the play, and if he were judging the dunk, he would’ve ranked it a “50,” just like during NBA All-Star weekend.
“In my eyes, dunks are worth way more than two points,” Wright said. “They’re worth a whole lot of momentum, and a whole lot of momentum came with it.”
Majouk showed some emotion, and according to Wright, that’s a rare sight.
“You get him to show some emotion, and you’re feeling pretty good,” Wright said. “He’s a pretty shy guy, and it was fun to see him excited.”
Before the dunk, though, the Warriors built a piggy bank full of momentum.
The Warriors went on a 14-0 run that went from the 3-minute, 44-second mark of the first quarter and ended with a Deric Fitzgerald layup with 6:33 left in the second quarter.
SB-L had five different players who help scored those 14 consecutive points.
Austin Freiberg led off the run with a layup, then Jacob Imming made a free throw.
Majouk then scored a layup.
Fitzgerald and Wright scored the final nine points of the run and scored alternating baskets. Wright hit a 3-pointer and Fitzgerald made a layup to end the 14-0 run.
Pella coach Derek Schulte called a timeout following Fitzgerald’s second basket of the run.
SB-L also limited Pella (19-6) in the first half. The Dutch shot 7-for-22 in the first half and had just three players who scored.
Pella’s leading scorer, Logan Shetterly, had six points in the first half. Grant Nelson ended up having the team lead in points with eight, and Parker Elder had four.
The Dutch’s No. 2 scorer, Treyton Sturgeon, didn’t score at all in the first half.
Shetterly ended up with 14 points, and Fitzgerald had the assignment on him. Majouk guarded Sturgeon, who didn’t score at all in the game.
Shetterly entered the contest averaging 19.3 points per game; Sturgeon’s average was 15.0.
“I just know that throughout the game, we had the right pace,” SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “They’re just a good transition team, and we didn’t want to get into a race with them. We had to play with the right tempo, and we were able to do that. We were also able to guard on the other end.”
Pella likes to score most of its points in the transition game, and on Tuesday, the Dutch had very few chances. Vander Schaaf was especially pleased with that.
“I don’t think we could ask for more than anything they put forth,” Vander Schaaf said. “They’re averaging 77 a game and to keep them in check, that was really a big thing.”
Schulte was very complimentary on the Warriors’ defense, and he said that the Dutch hadn’t seen defense like that all season long, even in a conference that includes Oskaloosa and Norwalk.
“I think they outplayed us tonight,” Schulte said. “I thought their length was the difference in the game. They controlled the paint on both ends on the floor. We’ve been a high-octane team and they took us out and made us uncomfortable. … Their great run in the first half was the difference. It was too much to overcome."
Those 43 points are a season-low for the Dutch. Their previous season-low was 65 in a Jan. 31 loss to Norwalk.
“I think their length presented challenges that we haven’t seen,” Schulte said. “They had two bigs. Every time we turned to the basket, they made it really tough. Every time we made a mini-spurt, they responded.”
Muller finding his shot
Since the start of the Warriors’ eight-game winning streak, Muller feels like his shot has been revived, especially from 3-point range.
Muller shot 50 percent both overall and from deep.
He was 3-for-6 overall, including two 3s.
“My shot has been feeling good,” Muller said. “The coaches and my teammates have a lot of confidence in me. That really helps for me to keep shooting. It felt really good.”
Toward the end of the season, Vander Schaaf had a discussion with Muller, Wright and Jake Layman to keep shooting, regardless of if they had been hot or cold.
“Having that confidence really helps,” Muller said. “Getting into the gym working on it, and tweaking things really helps.”