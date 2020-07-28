Sergeant-Bluff Luton loses quarterfinal game to Marion in Class 3A quarterfinals

Frustrating defense and pitching

The frustration wasn’t exclusive at the plate. SB-L had some issues defensively and on the mound.

Wright didn’t like what was going on early. He allowed six baserunners in the first three innings, and he was trying to get a feel of the strike zone.

Home plate umpire Nick Willenborg wasn’t calling strikes on the corners, especially on the outside.

Wright likes to work on the outside corner, but those weren’t getting called his way.

“I’m thankful that we got this opportunity, but I am a little frustrated,” Wright said. “It’s just a different ball game here. Umpires are different. I just had to pitch in a completely different way. I had to throw it right down the middle. And, they hit the ball down the middle. I didn’t really have any other choice.”

When Wright got out of the inning, Nelson offered some solace in the dugout.

“A lot people, no pun intended, look up to him,” Nelson said. “He is the guy if he’s okay, everyone else is okay. You’re in a big environment, and he knows every pitch is important. He gets down 2-0, 3-1, it’s not even about him, it’s about putting his team in a bad position.”