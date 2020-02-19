Sergeant Bluff-Luton loses tight dual to Williamsburg, finishes 7th

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Clint Koedam admitted he might lose some sleep thinking about the dual against Williamsburg.
SB-L — the No. 6 seed at Wednesday's Class 2A state dual tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena — jumped out to a 23-0 lead against No. 3 Williamsburg but once the Raiders got out of the heart of the Warriors lineup, they staged a comeback and went up 27-23.
SB-L tied the dual at 27 going into the final two matches but Williamsburg won the last two matches by fall to pull out a 39-27 victory. The Raiders later advanced to the 2A state dual title match and finished as the runner-up to West Delaware.
The Warriors lost another tight dual in the consolation semifinals as Winterset clipped SB-L 42-26.
But the Warriors earned a come-from-behind victory to end the tournament, winning the final five matches against Humboldt to claim seventh place in 2A with a 38-33 victory.
"We obviously want to be on the front side but ending with a win against a quality team, not a (junior varsity) team, I think that's important," Koedam said. "The guys came through and stuck together with a plan, again with moving some things around. They had the confidence in themselves to get it done and wrestled unselfishly for their teammates."
The duals also led to SB-L's eight state qualifiers to get in at least a couple of quality matches before the traditional state tournament starts on Thursday.
Winterset won the 152-pound match by fall to start the consolation semifinal match. Then the Warriors won the next three matches. Jack Gaukel, Matthew Headid and Bradyn Barclay all won by fall with SB-L benefitting from a forfeit at 182 pounds. Winterset won by fall at 220 and 285 and then got six points via a forfeit at 106 to tie the dual at 24.
SB-L's Aidan Lambertsen won by fall at 113 but Winterset got the points back with a pin at 120. SB-L's last lead came at 126 pounds when Ty Koedam won by a 14-7 decision. Winterset won the next two matches by fall to seal the dual before Cory Bates won a 5-4 decision at 145.
Against Humboldt, SB-L won three of the first four matches. Gaukel and Liebe won by fall and Barclay got an 8-3 decision. Humboldt won the next five matches - three by fall and two by forfeit - to go up 33-15 with five matches remaining in the seventh-place dual.
Ty Koedam was thrown to the mat on an illegal move which allowed the Warriors to win the match and earn six points. Hunter Steffans then won by fall at 132. Nate Curry and Isaac Bryan followed with back-to-back major decisions, giving the Warriors a 35-33 going into the last match.
Cory Bates went up 2-0 during the deciding 152-pound match and went on to win a 7-4 decision to give the Warriors a 38-33 victory.
Koedam thought the win at the end was important along with the experience his team gained on Wednesday.
"I just think it's a good thing when the guys can be in this facility, wrestling under this big clock, these mats, this atmosphere," Koedam said. "Win, lose or draw, I think this is an advantage we have over the teams that aren't here. Whatever weight our guys were going to be at, I knew they were going to compete hard. I think everyone got their hand raised a few times."
Still, Koedam will remember the Williamsburg dual. SB-L won the first six matches. Gaukel won by fall, Bryan and Headid won by major decision and Bates, Liebe and Barclay all won by decision. But the only other win came from Ty Koedam by major decision.
"The Williamsburg one, that one is a tough one to swallow especially since they are in the finals now. That one is going to make me lose sleep at night," Koedam said. "Not only because we wrestled so well, but also not having our 120-pounder in the lineup. If we have Noah Parmelee in that lineup, we have a W instead of an L.
"Those things are going to bother me but kudos to them for making it to the finals. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. That's the way those go sometimes."