Sergeant Bluff-Luton loses tight dual to Williamsburg, finishes 7th

"I just think it's a good thing when the guys can be in this facility, wrestling under this big clock, these mats, this atmosphere," Koedam said. "Win, lose or draw, I think this is an advantage we have over the teams that aren't here. Whatever weight our guys were going to be at, I knew they were going to compete hard. I think everyone got their hand raised a few times."

Still, Koedam will remember the Williamsburg dual. SB-L won the first six matches. Gaukel won by fall, Bryan and Headid won by major decision and Bates, Liebe and Barclay all won by decision. But the only other win came from Ty Koedam by major decision.

"The Williamsburg one, that one is a tough one to swallow especially since they are in the finals now. That one is going to make me lose sleep at night," Koedam said. "Not only because we wrestled so well, but also not having our 120-pounder in the lineup. If we have Noah Parmelee in that lineup, we have a W instead of an L.

"Those things are going to bother me but kudos to them for making it to the finals. Close only counts in horseshoes and hand grenades. That's the way those go sometimes."

