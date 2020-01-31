Sergeant Bluff-Luton loses to Council Bluffs Lincoln, 52-40

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The roller-coaster of a season for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team continued Friday as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln beat the Warriors 52-40 at SB-L Elementary School.
Daniel Wright led the Warriors with 16 points. Wright was the only Warrior who scored in double figures. Majok Majouk and Nick Muller both had six points. Muller hit two 3-pointers in the second half.
“Really, ultimately, we just didn’t score enough to get the offense going,” Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “You don’t get very many easy shots.”
The Lynx, ranked eighth in Monday’s Iowa Associated Press poll, came out strong and didn’t give the Warriors much of a chance to pull off an upset.
CBAL jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Even though Majouk, Wright and Jake Layman contributed with baskets that crept the Warriors back to 13-11 with 98 seconds remaining in the first quarter, that’s the closest the Warriors got.
“There were a few little runs after that, but it seemed like the margin was right around that point the rest of the game,” Vander Schaaf said. “We got off to a slow start right off the bat, but for the most part, not being able to put the ball in the hoop, I thought our competitive level was in the right spot.
“As a coach, you have peace of mind if you play a tough game, you compete and you fight,” Vander Schaaf added. “We didn’t do silly things on the court. Holding them to 52, that’s not a bad defensive night. We had only nine turnovers, so we weren’t sloppy.”
The Lynx held the Warriors (7-9) scoreless in the first 5 minutes of the third quarter and extended their lead 38-23 at about the 4-minute mark remaining in the quarter.
The Warriors also got to within seven midway through the fourth quarter thanks to two Deric Fitzherald free throws with 3 minutes, 41 seconds in the game.
The Warriors have a 4-4 split in their last eight games, and the roller-coaster ride doesn’t get any easier for SB-L. It plays on Tuesday at East then hosts Bishop Heelan on Friday.
“I’ll be an optimist and say going 4-4 is better than going 0-5,” Vander Schaaf said. “That’s where we’re at. We’re just trying to find consistency and strength to knock off a tough team. That’s just the reality of where we are as a team. All we can do is practice hard every day. We have to keep believing in each other, that’s what we need to do. We have to have the resiliency and mental toughness.
The Warriors also learned Friday about which other Class 3A teams are in their playoff substate pod.
Those teams are Heelan, No. 4 Carroll, Estherville-Lincoln Central, Le Mars, No. 7 MOC-Floyd Valley, Spencer and Storm Lake.
“There’s a lot of top teams in there,” Vander Schaaf said. “It’s always competitive, but on the other hand, it gives you a sense of excitement.”
CBAL had two players in double figures. Christian Tidiane scored a game-high 13 points and Noah Sandbothe chipped in with 10.
