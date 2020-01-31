Sergeant Bluff-Luton loses to Council Bluffs Lincoln, 52-40

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The roller-coaster of a season for the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team continued Friday as Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln beat the Warriors 52-40 at SB-L Elementary School.

Daniel Wright led the Warriors with 16 points. Wright was the only Warrior who scored in double figures. Majok Majouk and Nick Muller both had six points. Muller hit two 3-pointers in the second half.

“Really, ultimately, we just didn’t score enough to get the offense going,” Warriors coach Adam Vander Schaaf said. “You don’t get very many easy shots.”

The Lynx, ranked eighth in Monday’s Iowa Associated Press poll, came out strong and didn’t give the Warriors much of a chance to pull off an upset.

CBAL jumped out to a 10-1 lead. Even though Majouk, Wright and Jake Layman contributed with baskets that crept the Warriors back to 13-11 with 98 seconds remaining in the first quarter, that’s the closest the Warriors got.

“There were a few little runs after that, but it seemed like the margin was right around that point the rest of the game,” Vander Schaaf said. “We got off to a slow start right off the bat, but for the most part, not being able to put the ball in the hoop, I thought our competitive level was in the right spot.

