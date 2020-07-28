Sergeant-Bluff Luton loses to Marion in Class 3A quarterfinals

The Warriors were caught stealing or picked off once in each of the first three innings, and that didn’t help the cause for a rally.

Nelson however, doesn’t regret being aggressive.

“We had some specific situations that we were planning for,” Nelson said. “

There was one instance where that aggressive baserunning was effective.

It came in the fourth inning with Kleene at second base. Kleene reached base on a walk, then stole second base.

Kleene noticed that Carstensen wasn’t paying attention to him, so he took off for third base. The throw from Kaden Frommelt was wide of the bag, and it went into left field.

The Indians had no chance to throw Kleene out at the plate, and when he crossed the dish, the senior pumped his fists in excitement.

“Coach said earlier in the week that he wanted us to be aggressive,” Kleene said. “If you keep trying, things will go your way. He gives the green light to all of us.”

Frustrating defense and pitching

The frustration wasn’t exclusive at the plate. SB-L had some issues defensively and on the mound.