Sergeant Bluff-Luton makes second straight trip to the UNI-Dome

It was only the third time this season the Warriors have allowed more than 20 points in a game.

“You watch film every week and adjust my job as a coach is to put the guys in the best position,” Smith said. “The kids have been making us look good because they’ve made some plays. Whatever plan we have, we have to execute it with good attention to detail and effort.”

SB-L’s offense has been dangerous all season with Wright under center. He’s thrown for 2,681 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has only four interceptions and has completed 69.6 percent of his passes.

Deric Fitzgerald has 69 receptions for 846 yards and nine touchdowns, Carter Schumacher has 46 receptions for 750 yards and eight touchdowns and Jacob Imming has 447 yards and seven touchdowns.

Schwedler, Kaden Helt and Cory Bates have all had big games on the ground at one point for the Warriors, too.

No one has had an answer for Solon’s defense yet. The Spartans have only allowed more than 10 points three times this season and haven’t allowed more than 20 points. Washington had a 20-point game against Solon, which the Spartans won 35-20.

But SB-L has seen its fair share of good defenses and the offense has been good at taking what is given to them.

“Our guys have been playing really well upfront and handling the size and doing a pretty good job with it,” Smith said. “It will take a pretty good performance. The next team is always a little better and that’s the truth here, too.”

