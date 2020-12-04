Sergeant Bluff-Luton overcomes slow start to beat Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa — It took a bit, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team figured things out on Friday.

The Warriors led 10-9 against Le Mars with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter, but SB-L then went on a 16-0 run over a 7:20 span. That run was the big key in SB-L’s 50-29 win over the Bulldogs at Le Mars High School.

Offensively, Maddie Hinkel and Emma Salker got the Warriors going.

Salker scored the first five points of that run on two free throws and a 3-pointer near the top of the key.

Then, to start the second half, Payton Hardy got a layup by flashing to the basket. Hinkel scored five points early in the third quarter, and Madison Hardy scored in the paint.

By the time the third quarter ended, the Warriors led 37-12 and well on their way to a season-opening win not only in the Missouri River, but also on the season.

“It was a little bit of a defensive battle to start out, but there in the second quarter, we started to get a few second (opportunity) shots, and that’s what led us to jump ahead,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said.