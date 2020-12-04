Sergeant Bluff-Luton overcomes slow start to beat Le Mars

LE MARS, Iowa — It took a bit, but the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School girls basketball team figured things out on Friday.
The Warriors led 10-9 against Le Mars with 4 minutes, 7 seconds left in the second quarter, but SB-L then went on a 16-0 run over a 7:20 span. That run was the big key in SB-L’s 50-29 win over the Bulldogs at Le Mars High School.
Offensively, Maddie Hinkel and Emma Salker got the Warriors going.
Salker scored the first five points of that run on two free throws and a 3-pointer near the top of the key.
Then, to start the second half, Payton Hardy got a layup by flashing to the basket. Hinkel scored five points early in the third quarter, and Madison Hardy scored in the paint.
By the time the third quarter ended, the Warriors led 37-12 and well on their way to a season-opening win not only in the Missouri River, but also on the season.
“It was a little bit of a defensive battle to start out, but there in the second quarter, we started to get a few second (opportunity) shots, and that’s what led us to jump ahead,” Warriors coach Joe Hardy said.
The Warriors were a little nervous heading into the game, and Joe Hardy wasn’t surprised by that. The Warriors were wondering whether they were going to be in good enough shape and whether they could keep up with the pace.
“In the second half, we really looked to push the ball. In the first half, we just wanted to run our offense,” Joe Hardy said. “Second half, once we saw how we could compete physically, that helped us quite a little bit.”
Defense was, of course, big for the Warriors, and the biggest key was for the taller girls to stay in the paint to test the shooters.
When the Bulldogs (0-3) did get shots off, SB-L contested them while not giving Le Mars many second-chance opportunities.
The Warriors have good enough athletes that the SB-L coaches want their players to make some gambles.
The Warriors had nine steals.
Hinkel and Salker came off the bench on Friday, because they had missed some practices in a long preseason due to injuries. Both were dealing with lower-body injuries and just needed a little bit more time to get those mended.
“They’re students of the game, so they’ve watched how the other kids have played and what matchups they had,” Joe Hardy said. “They bring energy and they bring us size. They’re tall and athletic girls.”
Joe Hardy said that both girls are OK to play.
Salker led the Warriors with 14 points. Hinkel had 12, and 6-foot senior forward Nya Lul had an 11-point game.
“I think it’s great to get your first win,” Joe Hardy said. “You win one, then you try to get moving from there. We’re looking forward to playing some great competition.”
The Bulldogs, meanwhile, didn’t have any scorers in double figures. Shaniah Temple led the Bulldogs with eight points while Sarah Brown and Madi Huls both had seven points.
