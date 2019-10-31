SERGEANT BLUFF — Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Carlisle share something in common.
Both teams lost to Lewis Central early on in the season and both teams were able to bounce back from that defeat against the Titans.
SB-L opened the season against the Titans, who are the No. 3 seed in the Class 3A playoffs, and after a rough first half, the Warriors played better in the second half but still lost 35-7.
Carlisle didn't fare any better against the Titans offensively and lost to Lewis Central 13-3 in the second week of the season.
The Warriors, the No. 4 seed in the playoffs, bounced back in week two with a win over Harlan and go into the 3A playoffs on an eight-game winning streak. Carlisle lost in week five to Norwalk 41-30 but did win six of its last seven games.
The two teams meet in Sergeant Bluff at 7 p.m. Friday in a first-round playoff game and while Carlisle is the No. 14 seed, SB-L coach Justin Smith said this is the biggest team the Warriors have faced since the first week of the season against Lewis Central.
"Their linebackers fill well and they are well-coached. Offensively they give you a lot of looks. They try and run you over and then spread you out," Smith said. "It's a lot to prepare for. I think we are a lot better team (since week one). The size won't be an intimidating factor. We've played pretty well the past couple of weeks and it's good to have momentum going in, but everyone is playing well right now."
The game against Lewis Central is the only time Carlisle has been held under 21 points this season. The Wildcats have scored 30 or more points five times this season but in the last two weeks, Carlisle has been held to 44 points combined (21 against North Polk and 23 against Bondurant-Farrar).
Carlisle relies on its ground game, led by running back Nic Goodhue. He's rushed for 1,188 yards and 11 touchdowns this season on 170 attempts, good for 7.0 yards per carry. Quarterback Tegan Wyckoff has rushed for 673 yards and 10 touchdowns and Bryce Murray has 437 yards and five touchdowns.
The Wildcats have had problems throwing the ball, though. Wyckoff has only 592 yards passing on the season and has more interceptions (six) than touchdowns (five). He's only completed 40.7 percent of his passes.
SB-L allowed 62 points in the first two weeks of the season but since then, no team has cracked 20 points in a game against the Warriors, who have one shutout (41-0 against East) and held Storm Lake to eight points.
"(Carlisle) runs a lot of different stuff at you. Power, blast, ISO and everything," Smith said. "You want to stop the run and make teams throw normally. We have our hands full this week. It's the best running team we've seen this year. It's not like anything we've seen this year."
Cory Bates leads SB-L with 53 tackles for SB-L and Spencer Kleene has 43 tackles, nine tackles for loss and four sacks. Blake Liebe has five sacks and Wade Phair has four sacks.
SB-L's offense has been difficult to slow down since the first week of the season. The Warriors have scored at lead 29 points in each game since and are coming off back-to-back 41-point performances.
The 82 combined points the last two weeks happened even as SB-L is missing starting running back Jorma Schwedler. He's missed the last two weeks and Smith doesn't know for sure if Schwedler — who has rushed for 564 yards and 11 touchdowns this season — will be back for the first playoff game.
Bates and Kaden Helt have filled in well for the Warriors, though. Bates rushed for 102 yards two weeks ago on 18 attempts and Helt rushed for 97 yards on 19 carries. Last week Helt rushed for 43 yards only two carries and Bates ran for 33 yards on seven carries.
"They've done a great job. Kaden is a little bigger and Cory is more shifty and both are good receivers. They both give us some of what Jorma could give us," Smith said. "We've been getting out to quick starts. The receivers are running good routes and Daniel is throwing well. The line has played better."
Quarterback Daniel Wright has passed for 2,229 yards, 24 touchdowns and only four interceptions. He's completed 69.1 percent of his passes. Deric Fitzgerald has 745 yards receiving and eight touchdowns on 61 receptions. Carter Schumacher has 642 yards receiving and seven touchdowns, Jacob Imming has 388 yards receiving and six touchdowns and Ben Freiberg has hauled in three touchdown passes.
If SB-L wins, the Warriors will host the winner of No. 5 Norwalk and No. 12 Glenwood next Friday.