Sergeant Bluff-Luton prepares for Spencer's triple option attack

SERGEANT BLUFF — Throughout the week, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team has focused on Spencer’s ability to run the triple option.
The Warriors scout team has had the task all week to emulate the Tigers’ offense, which isn’t easy to do. The scout team’s main job each week is to give the defense as close as a look to what they’ll realistically see on Friday for the Class 3A-District 1 championship.
“They make you play really disciplined football,” Warriors coach Justin Smith said of Spencer’s run game. “They’re well-coached. You have to do your job and you have to stay patient. You have to try to make them run side-to-side and get vertical.”
Smith complimented the scout team for trying to imitate what the Tigers might look like on Friday.
“In order to run the triple option well, you have to run it all the time,” Smith said. “Our kids are giving a great effort. You can’t really simulate it. It takes a couple drives to settle in and understand the pace."
Practice has gone well for the Warriors over the last two weeks. According to Smith, the Warriors had their best week of practice going into their game against Bishop Heelan, and Smith was pleased with how focused and attentive they were at the beginning of the week.
Right after the Warriors beat the Crusaders, their attention — even in the rain at Memorial Field — immediately shifted to this week’s contest.
“It’s always a big game,” SB-L quarterback Tyler Smith said. “We’re playing at home, and we don’t like to lose at home. It’s going to be a barnburner against those guys.”
SB-L has won four straight games against Spencer.
Spencer's triple-option worked well on the first drive for the Tigers, even though the Warriors ended up winning last year’s contest 35-13.
Spencer went down the field on 20 plays and possessed the ball for the entire first quarter. But, the Tigers didn’t care of the ball after the initial drive.
“It was crazy, I mean, who has a 20-play drive?” Spencer coach Jim Tighe said. “You couldn’t ask for a better start. We started the game with a long drive and we ended the game with a long drive. Ideally, that’s what we want. We want to keep SB-L’s offense off the field. There’s such little room for error when you’re playing a team like Sergeant Bluff.”
The Tigers have amassed 1,477 yards on the ground, led by Jon Nissen’s 703 yards.
Nissen — listed at 5-foot-8 and 177 pounds — has nine touchdowns on the season, and Tighe described the senior running back as someone with good balance and good vision.
“He’s just really steady and he’s a strong kid,” Tighe said. “Our V-back last year was Isaiah Spencer, and Isaiah was 0-to-80 in two steps while Jon takes a little bit to get to full speed, when Jon gets to full speed, though, he’s probably faster. When we get him running downhill, he can really burst out and surprise some people.”
Nissen lines up behind Spencer quarterback Jackson DeWitt.
Nissen also plays at linebacker and is second on the team with 27 tackles.
“He’s just a magnet to the football,” Tighe said.
The Tigers don’t pass the ball much — just 24 times all season — but DeWitt’s big contribution to his team is his leadership.
When COVID-19 forced students to be at home around the clock, DeWitt’s family bought a weight set so that the Tigers 5-9 senior could still lift at home.
“His house is on my way home,” Tighe said. “And, a lot of nights, I would drive by and that garage door would be up. The guys would be in there lifting. He’s one of the captains and he cares a lot. Maybe he cares too much. He wasn’t in a very good mood this week, because we got beat last week. Sometimes, he’s too hard on himself.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!