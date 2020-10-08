Sergeant Bluff-Luton prepares for Spencer's triple option attack

SERGEANT BLUFF — Throughout the week, the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team has focused on Spencer’s ability to run the triple option.

The Warriors scout team has had the task all week to emulate the Tigers’ offense, which isn’t easy to do. The scout team’s main job each week is to give the defense as close as a look to what they’ll realistically see on Friday for the Class 3A-District 1 championship.

“They make you play really disciplined football,” Warriors coach Justin Smith said of Spencer’s run game. “They’re well-coached. You have to do your job and you have to stay patient. You have to try to make them run side-to-side and get vertical.”

Smith complimented the scout team for trying to imitate what the Tigers might look like on Friday.

“In order to run the triple option well, you have to run it all the time,” Smith said. “Our kids are giving a great effort. You can’t really simulate it. It takes a couple drives to settle in and understand the pace."

Practice has gone well for the Warriors over the last two weeks. According to Smith, the Warriors had their best week of practice going into their game against Bishop Heelan, and Smith was pleased with how focused and attentive they were at the beginning of the week.