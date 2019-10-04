LE MARS, Iowa - Sergeant Bluff-Luton fought off a fierce challenge from Le Mars, scoring the final 17 points of the game to claim a 38-18 win in a Class 3A District 1 football game Friday evening.
The Bulldogs trailed 21-6 at the intermission but got the first two scores after the break to pull within 21-18. Tate Westhoff scored on a one-yard run with 7:44 left in the third quarter and Aisea Toki added a PAT run to cut the SB-L lead to 21-12.
Le Mars cut further into the Warrior lead with 4:13 left in the third quarter when Westhoff found Toki for a 10-yard TD pass. The PAT failed this time, however and the Bulldogs trailed 21-18.
Jorma Schwedler got the Warriors back up 28-18, scoring on a four-yard run with 1:35 left in the third quarter. The only points in the fourth quarter came on a 21-yard field goal by David Clausen and a one-yard run by Schwedler with 39 second left in the game.
Schwedler scored three touchdowns on the ground for SB-L (5-1 overall and 2-0 district) while quarterback Daniel Wright was 20-27 passing for 320 yards and two TD's.
Westhoff also had 304 yards passing on a 25-47 night an Toki hauled in 16 passes for 181 yards. The Bulldogs dropped to 3-3 overall and 0-2 in District.