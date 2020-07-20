Sergeant Bluff-Luton puts four on All-MRAC softball first-team

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The top two teams in the Missouri River Athletic Conference had the most players selected to the All-MRAC first team. Sergeant Bluff-Luton had four players named to the first team and Le Mars had three players.

SB-L won the MRAC with a 12-2 record and Le Mars was second at 11-3.

SB-L seniors Kenzie Foley, Emma Christensen and Chloe Black were all named to the first team along with junior Kylie Kerr.

Foley was named as a pitcher after leading the MRAC with a 1.17 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 72 innings pitches. Opponents only batted a league-low .181 against her. She was third in the MRAC with 64 strikeouts.

Christensen is the first-team catcher and she led the MRAC with six home runs while batting .414. She also led the MRAC with nine doubles. She was second in the MRAC with 24 RBIs and 38 runs scored.

Black led the MRAC with 39 runs scored and three triples while batting .459, the best mark in the MRAC. She had seven doubles, a home run and 23 RBIs, the third-most in the MRAC. She only struck out three times.

Kerr earned a spot as a utility player. She batted .379 with 12 runs scored, three doubles, a triple and 18 RBIs. She struck out only four times.