Sergeant Bluff-Luton puts four on All-MRAC softball first-team

The top two teams in the Missouri River Athletic Conference had the most players selected to the All-MRAC first team. Sergeant Bluff-Luton had four players named to the first team and Le Mars had three players.
SB-L won the MRAC with a 12-2 record and Le Mars was second at 11-3.
SB-L seniors Kenzie Foley, Emma Christensen and Chloe Black were all named to the first team along with junior Kylie Kerr.
Foley was named as a pitcher after leading the MRAC with a 1.17 ERA and a 1.00 WHIP in 72 innings pitches. Opponents only batted a league-low .181 against her. She was third in the MRAC with 64 strikeouts.
Christensen is the first-team catcher and she led the MRAC with six home runs while batting .414. She also led the MRAC with nine doubles. She was second in the MRAC with 24 RBIs and 38 runs scored.
Black led the MRAC with 39 runs scored and three triples while batting .459, the best mark in the MRAC. She had seven doubles, a home run and 23 RBIs, the third-most in the MRAC. She only struck out three times.
Kerr earned a spot as a utility player. She batted .379 with 12 runs scored, three doubles, a triple and 18 RBIs. She struck out only four times.
The three Le Mars players were seniors Brooke Haage and Kady Leusink along with freshman Lizzie Koonce.
Koonce was third in the league with a 2.59 ERA as a first-team pitcher. She struck out 43 batters in 56 2/3 innings.
Haage was a first-team infielder as she batted .349 with 18 RBIs and 16 runs scored. She had four doubles, a triple and a home run. She struck out just once.
Leusink, a first-team outfielder, batted .414, the fourth-best in the MRAC. She had 21 runs scored, nine RBIs and four doubles.
East sophomore Brylee Hempey and senior Abby Alter were both named to the first team.
Hempey was a first-team infielder and she was second in the MRAC with a .441 average. She scored 23 runs and drove in nine. She added nine doubles and struck out only once.
Alter was a utility selection after batting .362. She had 12 runs scored and 15 RBIs. She added five doubles.
Heelan freshman Angel Shaw was a first-team selection as a pitcher. She was second in the MRAC with a 2.38 ERA in 70 2/3 innings. He struck out 43 batted and opponents only batted .191 against her.
North junior Bailey Anderson was a first-team outfielder selection. She batted .404 with 12 runs scored and 15 RBIs. He had three doubles and a triple. She struck out only three times.
North's Courtney Johnson and East's Evie Larson were both named to the second team as pitchers and Heelan's Mariah Augustine was the second-team catcher.
Heelan's Ellie Gengler, East's Kilie Junck, Le Mars' Avery Pratt and North's Avery Beller were all named to the second-team infield. SB-L's Addie Brown, Heelan's Kiana Fjeldheim and Le Mars' Maggie Allen were named to the second-team outfit.
SB-L's Ella Skinner and Le Mars' Jessica Vrenick were second-team utility selections.
