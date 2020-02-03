Sergeant Bluff-Luton quarterback Daniel Wright commits to Wisconsin

While it was tough to de-commit from USF, Wright believes he can play at the highest level of college football and Wisconsin allows him to prove that.

"It was just a really good opportunity," Wright said. "I decided I wanted to roll the dice and bet on myself. I think I can and I want to prove it and I think it's a good opportunity for me. I believe that it's a good bet. I think it's going to pan out. I believe I am going to make it happen.

Playing at the D-I level is a dream for Wright but that didn't make de-committing from USF, a successful NCAA Division II program, any easier. Especially with his brother on the team.

"It was a very difficult decision, not just because of my brother but because of the coaches at Sioux Falls," Wright said. "They are great people. It was a tough decision. It felt like a breakup. It was not easy to move on from USF. The recruiting world, it's a strange place."

Part of the reason that Wright committed to Wisconsin is that he's the only quarterback the Badgers are bringing in, so he should receive plenty of reps. Wisconsin has four quarterbacks on its 2019 roster - junior starter Jack Coan, sophomore Danny Vanden Boom and freshmen Chase Wolf and Graham Mertz.