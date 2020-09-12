Sergeant Bluff-Luton quarterback Tyler Smith saw opening that led to game-winning TD

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Sioux City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — Tyler Smith had little doubt when he walked to the line of scrimmage on Friday with 11 seconds left against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a 42-35 last-second win at home.

Down 35-34, the Warriors needed a score to win down and were facing a second down with seven yards to go from the 10-yard-line.

When SB-L came up to the line of scrimmage, the Warriors wanted to pass the ball and the Warriors wanted to run a 10-yard out route for the tight end.

Smith noticed that the cornerback was going to cover that route well, and noticed there was going to be a big enough hole to make a last-second dash for the end zone.

So Smith called an audible.

The Warriors sophomore quarterback took off for the end zone, and even though two B-H/RV defenders had chances to tackle Smith, but they missed him, allowing Smith to score with 3 seconds to spare and help give the Warriors their second win of the season.

“I knew we were going to win the game,” Smith said. “Once I was in the end zone, I was like, ‘No way I just did that.’ It was a really good feeling. I knew we had the team to do it. Our two-minute drill has been awesome over the last couple of years.”