Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallies past MOC-Floyd Valley in eight innings

“That was a really interesting game, a lot of runs scored and some free bases on each side,” Wede said. “It was really competitive and each time we answered they would respond, just up and down. It was a lot of fun. A ball bounces a different way or we make a catch on a really tough ball in left field it’s a different game, but baseball is funny.”

Owens came on in the third inning and worked the rest of the game in relief of starter Zac Hamilton.

“You get to Friday after our league, with two doubleheaders and Zac threw a little last night, said he was OK, but just wasn’t and he let us know,” Nelson said. “I thought Sean came in and did an awesome job. He’s been a guy who’s pitched a lot for us in the past and because of the shortened season and the fact that we’ve had some other guys go he really hasn’t gotten a lot. I know he’s been itching to get out there and he proved he’s a guy that’s fully capable of doing it.”

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, now 18-2 overall, collected 12 hits off Christy and DeBoer, who came on in relief in the sixth. Wright had a single, double and three RBIs, while Fitzgerald, Kleene, Carter Schumacher and Ben Freiberg added two hits apiece.

DeBoer finished 3-for-4 to lead a 10-hit attack for MOC-Floyd Valley, which had won 10 straight heading into the contest.