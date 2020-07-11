Sergeant Bluff-Luton rallies past MOC-Floyd Valley in eight innings

SERGEANT BLUFF – There are baseball junkies and then there is Brian Wede.
Wede, the longtime Northwestern College baseball coach, is now spending even more time around the sport.
As the first-year head coach at MOC-Floyd Valley High School, Wede has guided the Dutchmen to a 14-2 record and to the Siouxland Conference title with an 8-0 mark.
“My son is on the team so we were going to be at most of the games anyway and we wanted to make sure the guys had a good experience for those four years,” Wede said of his decision to take on an additional head coaching gig. “I’m happy to be on a baseball diamond, wherever that’s at.”
Wede’s squad lost a 10-9 thriller to Class 3A fourth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton here Friday night when the Warriors rallied and eventually pulled out a victory in eight innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, the newly minted Missouri River Conference champions, trailed 9-6 heading into the sixth inning but scored twice in the sixth and once in the seventh to tie it, then won on a sacrifice fly by Daniel Wright in the bottom of the eighth.
It was Wright, who will soon head to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on to the football program, who kept SB-L afloat in the sixth.
Facing a no balls, two strikes count, the 6-foot-8 Wright sent a deep fly ball to the opposite field. MOC-Floyd Valley’s Carson Jager ran a long way to try and reach it, but it wound up falling just inside fair territory for a two-run double.
The Warriors then tied it at 9-9 when Wade Phair drew a walk and pinch-runner Bryce Click stole second, went to third on a wild pitch and scored when Trevor Stoltze hit a line drive single past a drawn-in infield.
Deric Fitzgerald reached on a throwing error by the shortstop to begin the SB-L seventh. After a walk to Spencer Kleene and a wild pitch, Fitzgerald scored when Wright lofted a sacrifice fly to center field.
“We did not play our best baseball but still found a way to win against a really good team,” Sergeant Bluff-Luton Coach Matt Nelson said. “They have a lot of potential and players, we were fortunate to find a way to scratch it out at the end.”
Because it was the end of a busy week for both teams, each was short on eligible pitchers. So there was plenty of offense, especially in the first inning when MOC-Floyd Valley scored four times and the Warriors three.
Adam DeBoer gave the Dutchmen a 6-3 lead, clouting a two-run homer in the top of the second. An RBI single by Colton Korver in the fourth increased the advantage to 7-3.
SB-L pulled closer with three unearned runs in the fourth, but the Dutch struck again in the fifth when Carter Aalbers and Kyle Christy each knocked in runs.
MOC-Floyd Valley had the bases loaded with two outs in the seventh, but Sean Owens got Korver to ground to second for the final out. The Dutchmen had the go-ahead run on second in the eighth but failed to score.
“That was a really interesting game, a lot of runs scored and some free bases on each side,” Wede said. “It was really competitive and each time we answered they would respond, just up and down. It was a lot of fun. A ball bounces a different way or we make a catch on a really tough ball in left field it’s a different game, but baseball is funny.”
Owens came on in the third inning and worked the rest of the game in relief of starter Zac Hamilton.
“You get to Friday after our league, with two doubleheaders and Zac threw a little last night, said he was OK, but just wasn’t and he let us know,” Nelson said. “I thought Sean came in and did an awesome job. He’s been a guy who’s pitched a lot for us in the past and because of the shortened season and the fact that we’ve had some other guys go he really hasn’t gotten a lot. I know he’s been itching to get out there and he proved he’s a guy that’s fully capable of doing it.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, now 18-2 overall, collected 12 hits off Christy and DeBoer, who came on in relief in the sixth. Wright had a single, double and three RBIs, while Fitzgerald, Kleene, Carter Schumacher and Ben Freiberg added two hits apiece.
DeBoer finished 3-for-4 to lead a 10-hit attack for MOC-Floyd Valley, which had won 10 straight heading into the contest.
Jacob Kramer also had three hits, just missing a home run to deep center in the eighth inning.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, which has two non-conference games remaining in the regular season, clinched the MRAC title by winning the second game of a doubleheader with West on Thursday.
“Our league is awesome and if you can find a way to get a conference championship that’s always good,” Nelson said. “That’s always been one of our regular season goals and that’s accomplished, now we’re moving on to the next thing which is district tournaments.”
Friday’s game is a possible preview of a 3A substate matchup.
