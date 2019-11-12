Sergeant Bluff-Luton ready for second straight trip to state semifinals

Defensive lineman Wade Phair is getting his fair share of looks from colleges and defensive back/running back Jorma Schwedler has multiple NCAA Division I offers to run track.

Defensively, the 28 points SB-L allowed last week were the most since the week one loss to Lewis Central. But Norwalk scored a good amount of those trying to erase a 20-point deficit and SB-L still won by almost 30 points.

It was only the third time this season the Warriors have allowed more than 20 points in a game.

“You watch film every week and adjust my job as a coach is to put the guys in the best position,” Smith said. “The kids have been making us look good because they’ve made some plays. Whatever plan we have, we have to execute it with good attention to detail and effort.”

SB-L’s offense has been dangerous all season with Wright under center. He’s thrown for 2,681 yards and 30 touchdowns. He has only four interceptions and has completed 69.6 percent of his passes.