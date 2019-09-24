SERGEANT BLUFF -- When the Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln High School volleyball team won the first set Tuesday in an MRAC battle at Sergeant Bluff-Luton Elementary School, the Class 4A second-ranked Warriors weren’t worried.
They’ve been in comeback mode before, and they beat the Lynx in that very fashion.
The Lynx, ranked No. 8 in Class 5A, won the first set 25-18, the first set the Lynx have on against SB-L in five matches, but the Warriors came back to sweep the rest of the match with set scores of 25-19, 25-20 and 25-21.
“Our team came back and responded really well,” SB-L coach Renee Winkel said. “We started doing the little things a little bit better. We started hitting several zones … we started just moving the ball around more and using the team more and using the court more.”
The Warriors even had to climb their way back in the fourth stanza.
The Lynx led the set 16-8 thanks an 8-0 run that was largely set up by a few Warriors errors.
That forced Winkel to call time out. Winkel doesn’t exactly recall what she said in the timeout at 16-8, but whatever she said, it worked.
“We had to get back to what we know how to do,” Winkel said.
Addy Mosier broke the run with a kill, and Maddie Hinkel was credited with the assist. After that, Elle Sneller and Emma Salker followed through by blocking a Lynx kill at the net.
Later in the set, Madison Wilcoxon delivered a kill that gave the Warriors a sideout and that’s really when SB-L ramped up its comeback.
Salker was responsible for serving and she admitted that when she went for her first serve of what ended up being a 7-2 run, she was nervous.
This match had a lot of meaning for the Warriors. Tuesday’s match marked the first true home match for the Warriors and it was a pivotal match for early conference bragging rights.
So, Salker took a deep breath and fired off her first serve.
“I took my time because sometimes, I rush through it,” Salker said. “I told myself I needed to do this for the team, I worked on it in practice, and it’s like, ‘I can do this in my sleep.’ I focused and took a deep breath.”
Sneller and Mosier delivered back-to-back kills, which forced Lynx coach Katie Darrington to call a timeout.
That timeout didn’t stop the Warriors one iota.
Sneller followed with another kill from the front row, then Salker delivered back-to-back aces.
“As I served more and more, I gained more confidence,” Salker said. “It became easier. It made me want to ace serve them again.”
Salker’s second ace gave the Warriors their first lead of the set, 18-17, but they still had work to do.
Lincoln got a sideout after Salker served it into the net and it followed with an ace by Baylie Girres.
The Warriors and Lynx traded points back and forth for awhile, then the Warriors ended the match on a 3-1 run that featured a kill from Regina Rogers, and two kills from Kenzie Foley.
Foley ended the match with a kill that Lincoln’s Samantha Christensen couldn’t handle and all of SB-L’s players were screaming up and down for joy, knowing the Warriors beat another ranked opponent.
“It’s great to get that win kind of off our chest because we knew that was going to be a big win,” Foley said. “I knew it was going to be a tough one and give it all we got to take the win. We wanted to come out, bottle up all our energy, and use it to our advantage.”
The Warriors had three players who finished with double-digit kills. Foley, a St. Cloud State University volleyball recruit, led the Warriors with 18 kills. Sneller had 14 and Rogers had 10.
Madison Wilcoxon led SB-L with 22 assists and Hinkel had 20.
Warriors libero Mia Gamet had a team-high 30 digs.