Sergeant Bluff-Luton returns from hiatus in convincing 44-14 win over Denison-Schleswig

The Warriors did not play consistently to close out the regular season.

Spencer, which beat Humboldt on Friday night to advance in 3A, beat the Warriors 27-24 two weeks ago.

The Warriors knew that game wasn’t their best performance. It was a wake-up call that came at the right time.

“It left a sour taste in all of our mouths,” Tyler Smith said. “We went into that game thinking it was going to be an easy win, and they really punched us in our mouth. We took a leadership role more than we have been all year. We got all the guys together and had players-only meetings.”

SB-L had last week off in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Warriors were in unfamiliar territory.

In most years going into the playoffs, there was no off week to prepare and rest.

Justin Smith was worried about the bye week, concerned if the Warriors were going to regress with not playing that eighth straight week.

“I never had a situation like that before,” Justin Smith said. “We went back to basics, some fundamentals and some situations. I thought it was a good thing. That week off, are you going to keep your timing? I think our guys handled it pretty well.”