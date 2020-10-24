Sergeant Bluff-Luton returns from hiatus in convincing 44-14 win over Denison-Schleswig

SERGEANT BLUFF — The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team on Friday silenced all doubts that it left at the end of the regular season.
The Warriors dominated in the first half, and they advanced to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs with a 44-14 win over Denison-Schleswig.
SB-L scored all 44 points in the first half. Each of the six scoring drives for the Warriors lasted less than 2 minutes. The longest scoring drive of the night was 66 seconds, and that happened twice.
The Warriors’ opening drive went 66 seconds, and it ended with a 30-yard run by Kaden Helt. The second 66-second scoring drive happened midway through the second quarter when quarterback Tyler Smith found Tyler Schenkelberg for a 35-yard passing TD.
“Yeah, we definitely are back,” Helt said. “We came up short in the Spencer game, and we’re back to ourselves in this game.”
Helt had two other touchdowns. He caught a 52-yard pass up while he was wide open in the middle of the field with 9:25 left in the second quarter. Then the senior running back closed the book on the first half with a 1-yard run with 1:56 remaining in the second quarter.
Ashton VerDoorn, who led SB-L with 90 yards receiving, had a touchdown reception from Smith for 79 yards in the first quarter, and Cole Conlon returned a punt for 40 yards for a touchdown.
The Warriors had 308 total offensive yards in the game.
Smith was 9-for-11 for 209 yards and threw three touchdowns.
“We opened up really strong and we got off the brakes really fast,” Smith said. “They have a really good team, but we came out really well-prepared and executed the game plan.”
Helt led the rushing attack with 49 yards and two touchdowns, and then had two catches for 60 yards.
All in all, Warriors coach Justin Smith thought his team played a clean game for the first time in 2020.
“We didn’t have a lot of mistakes and we didn’t give up free yards by jumping offsides or things like that,” Justin Smith said. “I was pretty pleased with that. When we play clean, disciplined football, we’re a really good football team. When we don’t, we’re not. We have to be consistent to keep moving forward.”
SB-L’s defense played solid, too.
The Warriors’ defense held the Monarchs to 116 total yards, even though the Monarchs had the ball for 31:41.
Denison-Schleswig was forced to punt seven times, and it had nine first downs all game.
“Anytime that you’re a step slow or a step behind like that, they’re going to make you pay,” Monarchs coach Chad Van Kley said. “They did. Credit to them. They’re a fantastic, very good football team.”
The Warriors did not play consistently to close out the regular season.
Spencer, which beat Humboldt on Friday night to advance in 3A, beat the Warriors 27-24 two weeks ago.
The Warriors knew that game wasn’t their best performance. It was a wake-up call that came at the right time.
“It left a sour taste in all of our mouths,” Tyler Smith said. “We went into that game thinking it was going to be an easy win, and they really punched us in our mouth. We took a leadership role more than we have been all year. We got all the guys together and had players-only meetings.”
SB-L had last week off in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs. The Warriors were in unfamiliar territory.
In most years going into the playoffs, there was no off week to prepare and rest.
Justin Smith was worried about the bye week, concerned if the Warriors were going to regress with not playing that eighth straight week.
“I never had a situation like that before,” Justin Smith said. “We went back to basics, some fundamentals and some situations. I thought it was a good thing. That week off, are you going to keep your timing? I think our guys handled it pretty well.”
The bright spot for the Monarchs was that Jaxson Hildebrand scored two late touchdowns in a 33-second span in the fourth quarter.
Hildebrandt led D-S with 74 rushing yards on 17 carries, his longest carry being the 26-yard rushing touchdown with 7:11 left.
“I thought our kids fought better in the second half,” Van Kley said. “I think for our seniors, it’s a good way to send them off. It was good to get those points on the board.”
