Sergeant Bluff-Luton returns to the dome

Marker finished with 379 total yards, passing for 225 and two touchdowns and rushing for 154 yards on 24 carries.

“Their quarterback is one of the toughest competitors I’ve ever coached against and they have a big, physical line,” SB-L Coach Justin Smith said. “For our guys to hang in there and throw some punches after taking a few punches here and there. We won the turnover battle, which we absolutely had to do tonight and that was the big difference.”

Things began to unravel for Norwalk (9-2) late in the first quarter.

A punt pinned the visitors at their own 4-yard line and Marker was called for intentional grounding in the end zone, resulting in a safety.

After the free kick, Sergeant Bluff-Luton took just seven plays to move 47 yards and increase its advantage to 9-0 on Wright’s first touchdown pass, a 10-yarder to Kaden Helt, who juked a defender on his way to the end zone.

Wade Phair recovered a fumble to set up a 15-yard pass from Wright to Deric Fitzgerald and after Niko Karras pounced on another loose ball, Helt scored on a 2-yard run on the first play of the second quarter.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton made it 30-0 when Wright threw 21 yards to Ashton VerDoorn with 7:37 still remaining in the first half.