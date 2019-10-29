SERGEANT BLUFF -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School volleyball team was chomping at the bit on Tuesday.
The Warriors waited 12 days between matches. Their eagerness to play showed in a 25-17, 25-16, 25-9 sweep over the Le Mars Bulldogs in a Class 4A regional semifinal match at SB-L Elementary School.
With the win, the Warriors (33-3) will host Carroll at 7 p.m. Monday in Sergeant Bluff, and the winner of that match will represent Region 1 at the state volleyball tournament in a couple weeks in Cedar Rapids.
The Warriors put the exclamation point on the match by starting out the third set on a 10-1 rally.
The Bulldogs were happy with how they tried to keep up with the Warriors, but that wasn’t the case in the third as the Warriors opened up the run with sophomore Alivia Wolf serving.
Elle Sneller started it off with back-to-back kills at the net, including putting a hard-hit ball down.
Then, Wolf had two consecutive aces with the Bulldogs standing still frozen on both plays.
Regina Rogers then had a kill at the net, followed by a third ace by Wolf.
Warriors senior Kenzie Foley got in on the fun with a pair of kills, and the Warriors turned the score to 10-1 with a Sneller kill.
The Warriors played the Bulldogs (19-19) three times before meeting in Tuesday’s postseason match, and that helped the Warriors develop a game plan as well, knowing where the open spots were on the floor.
“We had everyone executing their jobs,” Warriors coach Renee Winkel said. “When we talk, we can do great things. Serving was great, blockers were at the net, defense was on point. We had a game plan, and they were executing the game plan to a T. Our goal is to play our best volleyball at the end of the season, and I think we’re getting there.”
From that point on, the Warriors just needed to cross the ‘T's and dot their ‘I’s.’ Foley ended the match with a kill.
Foley recorded 18 kills while Sneller had nine. Emma Salker and Rogers both had eight kills.
Madison Wilcoxon had 23 assists, and Maddie Hinkel had 18.
“We came in from practice, we knew what we could do and put it all out on the floor tonight,” Foley said. “We stayed disciplined and we stayed loud. We brought a lot of energy the entire time.”
Wolf and Salker had three aces each.
Before the third set, however, Le Mars coach Susan Irwin took her Bulldogs team out of the gym and into the main lobby of the elementary school.
She gave the team one last motivational speech, hoping that the Bulldogs could stretch the match to a fourth set, then a fifth.
“Our goal was to compete, and figure out the other side of the net,” Irwin said. “We tried to make sure we were in the right spots, but they do a great job of finding the holes. We tried to regroup and tried to get ready for set three. We struggled with our serve-receive this year, and they took us out.”
Pypr Stoeffler was the only Bulldogs hitter to get double-digit kills with 10.
Jacenta Sarggison led with 14 digs and Brooke Haage with 23 assists.
Winkel was concerned with whether the younger players would rise to the occasion of playing in a playoff match.
For most of them, Tuesday’s match was the first taste of postseason volleyball for a good amount of the team.
“There’s a lot of sophomores out there who this is their first regional game, and it’s a little bit different,” Winkel said. “You say it’s win or go home, and you go out there and realize the intense level of things, it becomes a little bit different. It was good for them to see.”
Warriors junior libero Mia Gamet thought the atmosphere felt like a regional match, even though there wasn't much stress to the match.
“It wasn’t a normal game,” Gamet said. “We kept pushing, we wanted it. We wanted to win, and we want to keep on winning.”