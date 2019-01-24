The Northwest Iowa District Coaches and Officials of the Year were announced earlier this week.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Clint Koedam was named the 2A District Coach of the Year and Le Mars' Shane Hessenius was named the 3A District Coach of the Year. Mike Winklepleck, who lives in Sioux City, was named the District Official of the Year and Storm Lake's Ty Seaman was named the District Athletic Director of the year.
In 1A, Emmetsburg's Tyler Bjustrom was named the District Coach of the Year.
Koedam has spent the past 12 seasons as the coach at Sergeant Bluff-Luton. His first head coach job was at Kingsley-Pierson before becoming an assistant at Morningside from 2004-07. He took the job at Sergeant Bluff-Luton in 2007.
During that time, SB-L has sent 73 wrestlers to state with four first-place winners and five runner-ups. The Warriors have won 33 placing medals at state in the past 12 seasons. As a team, SB-L finished in fifth place in 2A in 2010 and 6th in 2013. The Warriors finished in sixth place at the state duals in 2017 and seventh place in 2016.
This season, the Warriors won the Austin Roberts Memorial Invitational, the SB-L Invitational and the Rolin Dyer Invitational. The Warriors were the runner-up at the Herb Irgens Invite last weekend.
Koedam's assistants are Rick Maxfield, Dan Conway and Justin Thompaons. "I want to thank those who nominated me for the honor. A special thanks to my wife Brandee for allowing me to be a coach and taking care of things at home," Koedam said. "Thanks to my assistants, the junior high and my club coaching staff."
Hessenius began his coaching career at Le Mars in 2012. His career dual meet record is 81-52 and this season the Bulldogs are 16-2 and ranked No. 19 in 3A.
Six boys have qualified for state under his watch and four girls, including Jecenta Sargisson, who is the first ever 170-pound girls state champion.
This season the Bulldogs won the Blackhawk Duals Championship, were second at the Le Mars Invitational and were third at the Austin Roberts Memorial Tournament.
Hessenius' assistants are Rich Hessenius, Paul Fischer, Jason Weiland, Brad Small, Alex Hermes and Shawn DeBoes. "Special thanks to the wives and families of the coaches involved in the program," Hessenius said. "Many hours are sacrificed to continue to build wrestling in our community and our families and/or spouses who bear the brunt of that."
Winklepleck lives in Sioux City and has spent the past 17 years as an official and has officiated at the state tournament seven times. He's also officiated the Brute Adidas Nationals in Kansas City. This is his third time earning the District Official of the Year (2016 and 2018).
Winklepleck is the special education behavior disorders teacher at East.
"Del Hughes and Tommy Huls helped get me started in officiating and I would like to thank all of the other officials I have been working with over the years," Winklepleck said. "The communication about situations and guidance on a daily basis has helped me to become more comfortable on the mat as well as a better official.
"I also want to thank my wife Kari and our four kids, Brinley, Paysen, Landrey and Kelton. I know that officiating takes a lot of time away from my family and without their support, none of this would be possible."