Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Daniel Wright steps up in Tuesday's win at East

“All I know is we were victorious,” Wright said.

Vander Schaaf had man-to-man play drawn up for that last play, but he and the Warriors had a hunch that West was going to come out in a three-quarter court zone.

“Deric handled it well,” Vander Schaaf said. “We were able to complete some passes and move the ball and had just enough time to get that last pass and that layup.”

Wright doesn’t remember much from the play, but after the ball went through the net, he instantly waved his arm, clenched his fist before his teammates charged at him from the bench.

This game meant more to Wright because according to the University of Sioux Falls football recruit, he had never won a basketball game at West.

“It was just nice to get a win here, I’ve never played well here,” Wright said. “I was just really happy that I was finally able to get that under my belt, under our belt. We’re 2-0, we’re moving onto North on Friday, and we couldn’t be more excited.”

While Wright had a quiet first half, Fitzgerald stepped up by scoring all 12 of his points in the first half.

