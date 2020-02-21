Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel reach finals

Senior Colby Wilmesherr faced third-ranked Jack Neuhaus of West Delaware in his 182 wrestleback. Neuhaus had a slight 4-2 lead late in the third period when Wilmesherr almost completed a takedown. However the wrestlers were called out of bounds with 16 seconds left. Neuhaus held on for the win, ending Wilmesherr's season with a 38-15 record.

Winkel pins Voelker

Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel came into Friday's 195-pound semifinal match undefeated on the season and ranked No. 3. Still, he was far from being the favorite in his semifinal match against top-ranked Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware, who only has one loss on the season.

Early on, Voelker looked like the favorite, going up 2-0 and then going up 4-0. But Winkel didn't let it get out of hand. He cut it to 4-3 and then tied it at 4-4. Then he did what no one was expecting. He rolled up Voelker and stayed undefeated by pinning the West Delaware sophomore to earn a spot in the 195-pound finals match on Saturday.

"I think everyone thought that Wyatt Voelker was going to win that one," Winkel said. "It shows that anything can happen if you put your mind to it."

Winkel couldn't remember what move he even used to pin Voelker because he was just in the moment.