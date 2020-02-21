Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel, Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel reach finals

DES MOINES, Iowa — Three close Sergeant Bluff-Luton friends shared some key moments on Friday during the second day of the Class 2A state wrestling tournament at the Wells Fargo Arena.
SB-L's Jack Gaukel won his 152-pound semifinal and will be in the finals for the third straight season. Two of his closest friends, seniors Nate Curry and Blake Liebe, will both be on the podium for the first time.
After losing to Centerville's Kayden Kauzlarich by a 5-0 decision in the 132-pound quarterfinals, Curry had one last chance to make the podium after just falling short each of the last three seasons.
Curry left little doubt that he was going to reach the podium when he won his wrestleback by fall in only 41 seconds over Columbus Catholic's Sam Hackett.
For the first time in his career, Curry will be on the podium at the Wells Fargo Arena.
"It's been a long time coming. I knew if I wanted to get it done, now is the time," Curry said. "I went out there, knew what had to be done and just did it. It feels super good. Keep climbing now. I knew something had to change if I wanted to get on the podium. I knew I put in a lot of extra work this season and thankfully it paid off."
When Curry ran back to SB-L's area in the back tunnel, plenty of teammates were waiting for him to hug and congratulate him. They were almost as happy for him as Curry was for himself.
"I just love this support from my teammates and I can't be here without them. They mean a lot," Curry said. "I just want to keep climbing and obviously I am overflowing with confidence right now. Hopefully it keeps rolling."
Liebe was one of the teammates to congratulate Curry but Liebe has plenty to celebrate as well. The senior 170-pounder won his quarterfinal match over fifth-ranked Abraham Michel of Maquoketa by a 4-3 decision to advance to the semifinals, assuring himself a spot on the podium for the first time in his career.
"It feels really good. Last year I came here, didn't end like I wanted to," Liebe said. "I've just been working my butt off. Just taking it one match at a time, trying to score points and have fun. I can go out there and beat anyone, I just have to get to my attacks and not wrestle defensively."
Liebe got to his offense quickly against Michel and had a 2-0 lead going into the second period. Then with a 3-2 lead to open the third, Liebe got a quick escape and held on for a 4-3 victory. Liebe was pinned in his semifinal match and will wrestle for a top-five spot.
Top-ranked Jack Gaukel and No. 6-ranked Hunter Pesek of New Hampton/Turkey Valley were scoreless after the first period in the 152 quarterfinal. Gaukel got an escape and a takedown in the second and held on for a 3-1 decision to advance to the semifinals for the third time.
Then Gaukel opened up his offense in his semifinal match against Winterset's Trey Brown, ranked eighth. Guakel got a takedown 20 seconds into the match and added another takedown before the end of the period for a 4-1 lead. Gaukel held Brown at bay for the entire match as he advances to his third-straight finals match with a 6-3 decision.
Gaukel faces West Liberty's Will Esmoil for the 152-pound title on Saturday night.
"(Brown's) a tough opponent, he wrestled me well. He had a great gameplan going in. He tried to stop my underhook and was moving well on bottom," Gaukel said. "I felt good out there, I felt offensive, which is something I hadn't really done in the past. Sometimes I've been conservative but it felt like I opened up and really let it fly that match.
"(Will's) a good competitor but I am a good competitor. It's going to be two guys that haven't gotten it done yet and really want it. I am prepared for a war."
Isaac Bryan had a tight match with No. 2-ranked Nathaniel Genobana in the quarterfinals. Genobana had a 3-2 lead late in the third period and Bryan just fell short of getting a takedown in a 3-2 loss. Bryan bounced back in the wrestleback as he got a reversal in the third period to claim a 4-2 win to advance.
Atlantic's Joe Weaver got the first takedown against freshman Ty Koedam in the 126-pound wrestleback but Koedam got a quick escape and a takedown almost lead to a pin late in the period for a 5-2 lead. Koedam kept a slight 7-6 lead going into the third but dominated the final period to get a 12-7 victory.
Senior Matthew Headid lost a 15-5 major decision in the 160 wrestlebacks to Neal Larson to end his season with a 40-18 record. It was Headid's first trip to state.
Bishop Heelan just misses the podium
Bishop Heelan had three wrestlers make it to the second day but fell just short of putting a wrestler on the podium as the Crusaders went 0-4 on the day.
"It's a tough day," Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh said. "These days are hard. The competition gets tougher and you have to come out and wrestle your best match. I don't think we did that today. We had some guys battle. I thought all of our guys were in their matches. We came out on the wrong side of things. Still have a young group. We are pretty excited about that and we are going to grow from there."
Freshman Ethan DeLeon lost his 126-pound quarterfinal match to fifth-ranked Joe Sullivan of Osage by a 7-0 decision. In his wrestleback, Vinton-Shellsburg's Brady Ortner got an escape in the second period and that was the difference as DeLeon lost a 1-0 decision to end his season with a 40-15 record.
Senior Nick McGowan had a familiar face in his 138-pound wrestleback against Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Isaac Bryan. The match was tied at 2-2 going into the third period when Bryan got a reversal for a 4-2 win. McGowan ends his season with a 40-15 record.
Senior Colby Wilmesherr faced third-ranked Jack Neuhaus of West Delaware in his 182 wrestleback. Neuhaus had a slight 4-2 lead late in the third period when Wilmesherr almost completed a takedown. However the wrestlers were called out of bounds with 16 seconds left. Neuhaus held on for the win, ending Wilmesherr's season with a 38-15 record.
Winkel pins Voelker
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Dylan Winkel came into Friday's 195-pound semifinal match undefeated on the season and ranked No. 3. Still, he was far from being the favorite in his semifinal match against top-ranked Wyatt Voelker of West Delaware, who only has one loss on the season.
Early on, Voelker looked like the favorite, going up 2-0 and then going up 4-0. But Winkel didn't let it get out of hand. He cut it to 4-3 and then tied it at 4-4. Then he did what no one was expecting. He rolled up Voelker and stayed undefeated by pinning the West Delaware sophomore to earn a spot in the 195-pound finals match on Saturday.
"I think everyone thought that Wyatt Voelker was going to win that one," Winkel said. "It shows that anything can happen if you put your mind to it."
Winkel couldn't remember what move he even used to pin Voelker because he was just in the moment.
"It's one of those things where you have to try different things because if you loss, you are going to regret it later so you have to start doing stuff," Winkel said. "I don't even know what I was thinking. ... I still can't believe it. If you would've asked me where I would be tonight a week ago, I never would've said this spot. It's just crazy."
Others on the podium
Spirit Lake Park's Jon Burnette got a quick takedown against Perry's Cole Nelson to take a 2-0 lead and held on for a 5-3 victory in his 113 quarterfinal. Burnette lost a 5-3 decision in the semifinals to Crestwood's Carter Fousek.
Okoboji's Hunter Abrahamson pinned ninth-ranked Landon Fenton of PCM in 4:44 to earn his first spot on the podium at 132 pounds.
OABCIG's Jake Nieman won by fall in 2:55 in his 145 wrestleback to earn his first spot on the podium.
CL/GLR's Kalen Meyer was pinned in his 160 quarterfinal match but bounced back with a 9-8 decision in the wrestleback. His brother, Jarrett, lost his 285 quarterfinal in overtime, 3-1, but bounced back with a 3-2 decision to advance.
Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink was pinned in the 285 quarterfinals but needed only 45 seconds to win his wrestleback to earn his first-ever spot on the podium.
Season's end
MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua lost his 120 quarterfinal by fall and gave up some late points in his wrestleback the senior's season ended with a 37-7 record.
West Lyon's Johnny Perez lost his wrestleback and ends his senior season with a 41-13 record. Teammate Easton Fleshman lost his 220 wrestleback and ends the season with a 24-6 record.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Josh Riibe also lost his 220 wrestleback and finished his senior season with a 38-12 record.