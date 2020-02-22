Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel suffers heartbreaking title match loss

"I think we outwrestled him but again, it's an unforgiving sport," Koedam said. "Jack just has to pull himself back up by his bootstraps and go back to work on Monday. That's all there is to it."

Koedam said the gameplan was to go into that match and do what Gaukel is best at. Gaukel is at his best when he pushes the pace and can get into his offense, which is what Gaukel did. He was aggressive with his shots but also was only able to fully complete one for a takedown.

That shot also had to be discussed. Initially, the lead official ruled Gaukel didn't complete the takedown. After talking it over with the secondary official during a restart on an out of bounds call, Gaukel was given two points for a takedown, giving him a 2-1 lead in the third period with 1:21 left.

But Esmoil was able to scramble out of a few of Gaukel's attacks, including a crucial shot with less than 20 seconds left when Gaukel got one of Esmoil's legs but not both, allowing Esmoil to hold on to win the title.

"All of the offense was (Jack's), all of the shots were (Jack's)," Koedam said. "We did what we were planning on doing. We worked the offense the way we wanted to and it just wasn't enough. We get in on three shots. We get one of them finished and two of them go out of bounds."