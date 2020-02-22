Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel suffers heartbreaking title match loss

DES MOINES, Iowa — Wrestling is an unforgiving sport.
It's a lesson that Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Jack Gaukel has learned the hard way. Three different times.
Gaukel has already wrestled for two individual state titles in his career and took the mat during the IHSAA wrestling finals on Saturday to try and win the Class 2A 152-pound final.
Unlike his previous two state title appearances, Gaukel felt he wrestled his match against West Liberty's Will Esmoil.
However, the result remained the same. Gaukel lost his two previous state title matches and on Saturday, he suffered a 3-2 defeat to Esmoil, his third loss in a state title match.
Gaukel, a junior, knows it's quite the feat to be in three state title matches but this loss took an especially hard toll on him.
"It's a great accomplishment but I am just heartbroken right now," Gaukel said. "I felt I did exactly what I should've done. I felt like I was offensive. I felt like I was going after him. Sometimes God has a different plan than what you think your plan is. But I am going to let this motivate me and I am coming back next year to right yet another wrong."
Sergeant Bluff-Luton coach Clint Koedam said Gaukel is learning how unforgiving wrestling is in some of the most heartbreaking ways.
"I think we outwrestled him but again, it's an unforgiving sport," Koedam said. "Jack just has to pull himself back up by his bootstraps and go back to work on Monday. That's all there is to it."
Koedam said the gameplan was to go into that match and do what Gaukel is best at. Gaukel is at his best when he pushes the pace and can get into his offense, which is what Gaukel did. He was aggressive with his shots but also was only able to fully complete one for a takedown.
That shot also had to be discussed. Initially, the lead official ruled Gaukel didn't complete the takedown. After talking it over with the secondary official during a restart on an out of bounds call, Gaukel was given two points for a takedown, giving him a 2-1 lead in the third period with 1:21 left.
But Esmoil was able to scramble out of a few of Gaukel's attacks, including a crucial shot with less than 20 seconds left when Gaukel got one of Esmoil's legs but not both, allowing Esmoil to hold on to win the title.
"All of the offense was (Jack's), all of the shots were (Jack's)," Koedam said. "We did what we were planning on doing. We worked the offense the way we wanted to and it just wasn't enough. We get in on three shots. We get one of them finished and two of them go out of bounds."
Esmoil made it hard for Gaukel to keep control of him after the takedown. When Esmoil tried to get out, the force of going up caused Gaukel's hand position to shift, leading to locked hands, which the official called, giving Esmoil a point to tie the match at 2-2 with 51 seconds left.
"The locked hands call was something that, when someone hits a standing switch on you, I think there needs to be a little more reaction time allowed," Koedam said. "They didn't think that was the case. That's the way it goes."
After the penalty, Gaukel decided to go neutral on the restart in order to get a chance at two points to retake the lead with a takedown. That gave Esmoil the go-ahead point.
Gaukel did get in on a shot but Esmoil somehow made sure that Gaukel couldn't gain enough control to get the takedown to hold on for the win.
"He did hit a nice inside-trip. We needed to get him knocked to his hip and that's not what happened," Koedam said. "(Esmoil) reacted back out of it and squared back up front with us. That's the way it is. The lesson for all of the rest of our guys and our team and future guys is you just gotta keep battling.
"There were 14 seconds left and (Jack) could've said the hell with it and he didn't. He got right in there and gave it a shot."
Gaukel has accomplished what few can. He's done it three times, actually, by reaching a finals match not once, not twice but three times. He's lost all three but even if he would've won, Koedam's advice would've remained the same to Gaukel, who still has a year left to become a state champion.
"If he had won a state or now that he got second, we still have to get back to work Monday," Koedam said. "One state title doesn't guarantee two. A third runner-up finish doesn't guarantee a fourth runner-up finish. The things that make this hard for him is he has to go back and reevaluate again and look at some things. Just get better."
Just like the other two state title losses, Gaukel will use this one to find ways to get better again.
"It stings a little more, but looking back on it, I will probably find some peace with it," Gaukel said. "Last year kind of ate at me because I felt I could've done more. I exhausted every effort and searched for everything I could. Sometimes chips just don't fall your way."