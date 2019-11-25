Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kenzie Foley named All-State elite

Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a coach and player earn major honors as the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State teams were announced on Monday.

Not only was Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior outside hitter Kenzie Foley named the Class 4A All-State Player of the Year, Foley also earned a spot on the All-State Elite Team, which consists of eight players among all of the classes.

SB-L coach Renee Winkel was named the 4A Coach of the Year and Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek was named the 2A Coach of the Year. Both led their teams to a state title this past season.

Foley was third in Class 4A with 482 kills and she hit .306 on the season. She also had 297 digs, 44 blocks and 21 aces. She was named the Class 4A state tournament captain after helping the Warriors to the state title.

SB-L senior middle hitter Elle Sneller landed on the 4A first-team as well. Sneller was fourth in 4A with 102 total blocks. Sneller also had 292 kills this season and had an attack percentage of .373.

Also in 4A, SB-L junior libero Mia Gamet was named an honorable mention.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}