Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Kenzie Foley named All-State elite

Sergeant Bluff-Luton had a coach and player earn major honors as the Iowa Girls Coaches Association All-State teams were announced on Monday.
Not only was Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior outside hitter Kenzie Foley named the Class 4A All-State Player of the Year, Foley also earned a spot on the All-State Elite Team, which consists of eight players among all of the classes.
SB-L coach Renee Winkel was named the 4A Coach of the Year and Western Christian's Tammi Veerbeek was named the 2A Coach of the Year. Both led their teams to a state title this past season.
Foley was third in Class 4A with 482 kills and she hit .306 on the season. She also had 297 digs, 44 blocks and 21 aces. She was named the Class 4A state tournament captain after helping the Warriors to the state title.
SB-L senior middle hitter Elle Sneller landed on the 4A first-team as well. Sneller was fourth in 4A with 102 total blocks. Sneller also had 292 kills this season and had an attack percentage of .373.
Also in 4A, SB-L junior libero Mia Gamet was named an honorable mention.
In Class 2A, Western Christian had two players named to the first team. Senior setter Olivia Granstra was second in 2A with 1,010 assists, an average of 9.1 assists per set. She also had 44 blocks and was second on the team with 464 digs, which was also the fifth-most in the state. Senior middle hitter Macay Van't Hul was third in 2A with 106 total blocks. Van't Hul led Western Christian with 353 kills and she hit .412 on the season.
Western Christian senior right-side hitter Tori Wynja was named to the 2A second team and Western Christian senior libero Makenna Kooima was named to the 2A third team. Wynja finished with 267 kills and hit .301 to go along with 59 aces, 447 digs and 43 blocks. Kooima was second in 2A with 586 digs and she had 64 aces.
Boyden-Hull senior Brooke Zylstra and Central Lyon senior Kiley Metzger were both named honorable mentions in 2A. Osage's Danielle Johnson was named the 2A Player of the year.
In Class 1A, Gehlen Catholic senior outside hitter Sydney Livermore was named to the All-State second team and Newell-Fonda junior middle hitter Ella Larsen was named to the third team. Livermore finished the season with 215 kills and hit .354. She also had 34 aces, 312 assists and 42 blocks. Larsen finished with 218 kills and 110 total blocks.
Gehlen Catholic senior Chloe Bunker and Siouxland Christian senior Riley Doenhofer were both named 1A honorable mentions. Sidney's Olivia Larsen was named the Player of the year and Sidney's Amy McClintock was named the Coach of the Year.
In Class 3A, Spirit Lake senior outside hitter Emma Loveall was named to the All-State second team. Loveall finished with 479 kills and hit .395. She also had 55 aces and 259 digs.
Spirit Lake senior middle hitter Jordyn Hamm, MOC-Floyd Valley junior Jazlyn De Haan and Unity Christian freshman Gracie Schoonhoven were all named to the All-State third team. Hamm finished third in 3A with 96 total blocks and she finished with 475 kills while hitting .530. Hamm was fourth in the state with 91 aces. De Haan finished with 484 kills, 42 aces, 352 digs and 48 blocks. Schoonhoven had 322 kills and she hit .261 on the season. She added 35 aces, 325 digs and 45 blocks.