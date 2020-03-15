Sergeant Bluff-Luton's never-quit attitude sparked state runner-up finish

“I remember I told you that in January, and we really got a lot of scrimmages for the real deal,” Wright said. “We were ready for the real deal. We got to the final checkpoint and we fell two points short. There’s really not much else that we could ask for, except coming out on top.”

When the Warriors woke up on Feb. 5, they owned a 7-10 record and awaited the news to see what their seed was going to be in the substate tournament that also included Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley and Carroll.

No one seemed to be worried. It was just business as usual.

So, the Warriors won four straight games to end the regular season. Those four wins were against Bishop Heelan, Council Bluffs Jefferson, South Sioux City and Lewis Central.

The Warriors then opened up their postseason sojourn with a win over Spencer, then it upset top-seeded Carroll 51-29 in the substate semifinals.

SB-L outpaced Pella in the state quarterfinals by 15, then beat eight-seed Clear Creek-Amana by nine to advance to Friday’s game.

“We found the right solutions at the end of the year,” Wright said. “It was all about preparation. We brought that playoff intensity.”