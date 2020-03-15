Sergeant Bluff-Luton's never-quit attitude sparks state runner-up finish

DES MOINES, Iowa — Daniel Wright had confidence his basketball team would bounce back, both earlier in the season and in Friday’s Class 3A championship game.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team went on a 4-10 stretch that spanned from Dec. 17 to Feb. 2.
Wright, however, knew that the Warriors were better than that and never doubted they could return to Wells Fargo Arena for a fourth straight year.
The Warriors put in the work to bounce back, and that work ended Friday night in a 70-68 loss to Norwalk in the Class 3A title game, which that ended the Warriors’ season with 16 wins and 11 losses.
“It’s a tough loss, but it’s hard to ignore to accomplish what we did this year,” Wright said. “We did a lot of great things this year. Sixteen wins is a lot of wins, but 11 losses is a lot of losses. The fact that we managed to battle throughout the year and got to this point is something we can proud of.
“It’s tough to lose 11 games in a year,” Wright added. “Coming back to practice every day, keeping that smile on your face, really seeing all the guys night in and night out, that was the best way to keep going. There were no quitters in that locker room. I’m proud to be the leader on the team, and it’ll be something I never forget.”
However, that work didn’t happen magically.
There were times where SB-L coach Adam Vander Schaaf had to make scheme changes. As late as February, he challenged everyone for a spot in the starting lineup, hoping that would be the wake-up call to get the Warriors rejuvenated.
“We had to figure out how to play well together,” Vander Schaaf said.
Much like the Energizer bunny, the Warriors kept beating their drum to the tune of a substate championship and a state runner-up finish.
“I think that the grind of the game and the grind of the season is something that will serve us all well in our lives after basketball,” Wright said. “My basketball career is over, and the lessons I learned this year will be really valuable down the road. We all learned as a team that it’s never over. You have to keep chipping away with what you’re doing.”
Wright’s life after basketball will include a baseball season in the summer with SB-L, then he’ll head off to Madison, Wisconsin, to become a member of the University of Wisconsin football team.
After the Warriors lost to Omaha Skutt Catholic at the CNOS Classic on Jan. 11 in Sioux City, Wright said that the 21 regular-season games were just preparing them for the postseason. He held that same confidence even when times get tough.
“I remember I told you that in January, and we really got a lot of scrimmages for the real deal,” Wright said. “We were ready for the real deal. We got to the final checkpoint and we fell two points short. There’s really not much else that we could ask for, except coming out on top.”
When the Warriors woke up on Feb. 5, they owned a 7-10 record and awaited the news to see what their seed was going to be in the substate tournament that also included Le Mars, MOC-Floyd Valley and Carroll.
No one seemed to be worried. It was just business as usual.
So, the Warriors won four straight games to end the regular season. Those four wins were against Bishop Heelan, Council Bluffs Jefferson, South Sioux City and Lewis Central.
The Warriors then opened up their postseason sojourn with a win over Spencer, then it upset top-seeded Carroll 51-29 in the substate semifinals.
SB-L outpaced Pella in the state quarterfinals by 15, then beat eight-seed Clear Creek-Amana by nine to advance to Friday’s game.
“We found the right solutions at the end of the year,” Wright said. “It was all about preparation. We brought that playoff intensity.”
During Friday’s state title contest, the Warriors trailed 67-57 with 1 minute, 16 seconds remaining after they kept Norwalk in check for most of the game. Even down 10, SB-L wasn’t wanting to give Norwalk and its fans an early celebration.
Jake Layman hit two conventional 3-point plays and Jacob Imming hit a late-second layup off an offensive rebound that gave the Warriors 68 points and 29 for the quarter, but it just wasn’t enough.
Norwalk led by as many as 14 points with 4:46 remaining. Sergeant Bluff-Luton outscored Norwalk 27-15 in that final 4:46 of the season.
The grind of that game is the same type of grind the Warriors had to endure throughout the entire season.
“That’s a good characteristic of this group: They stayed positive and they kept working,” Vander Schaaf said. “You couldn’t ask for more as a coach.”
The Warriors lost their second Class 3A title game in as many years. In 2017, Cedar Rapids Xavier knocked off SB-L, 54-49, to claim the crown.
"It is close to be that close and not seal the deal," Vander Schaaf said. "Congratulations to Norwalk ... they got the title."
SB-L loses four senior players off this year's roster moving forward. Those four are Wright, Deric Fitzgerald, Austin Freiberg and Carson Gaul.
Fitzgerald provided the defensive spark throughout the state tournament, and Freiberg had 75 points and 46 rebounds on the season.
Gaul recorded 17 points and 19 rebounds.
Layman returns as the team's top returning scorer next year. Layman entered the state tournament averaging 11.1 points per game and he shot 43 percent before arriving to Wells Fargo Arena.