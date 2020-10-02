Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores 41 straight, beats Heelan

SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School football team came to play on Friday night.
The Class 3A ninth-ranked Warriors scored six first-half touchdowns en route to a 48-21 win over Bishop Heelan at Memorial Field. That included scoring 27 points in the first quarter.
“We just wanted to come out strong and execute the game plan and I thought we did a really good job of that,” Warriors quarterback Tyler Smith said. “It’s a rivalry game and it’s been one for the last few years.”
SB-L opened up the scoring with a 12-yard rushing touchdown by Jacob Imming with 8 minutes, 50 seconds left in the opening quarter.
SB-L had a short 45-yard field to work with on its opening drive.
The Warriors defense held the Crusaders to three quick, short plays on their second drive, and SB-L’s second drive was another short one, too. The only difference was that the Warriors got points out of the drive.
On the next play 96 seconds after the first scoring play, Warriors sophomore quarterback Tyler Smith found Imming for a 48-yard passing touchdown to make the score 14-0.
The Crusaders secondary applied good coverage on Imming, but Smith threw the ball in a small window where only Imming could catch it. After Imming caught the ball around the Heelan 25, Imming ran a footrace to the end zone.
Heelan’s following drive ended on a third down and long, as Warriors sophomore Noah Keokenchanh picked off a Nathan Favors pass. The Warriors turned that takeaway into more points.
With 4:55 left in the first quarter, Smith kept the ball himself and ran the ball in from the Heelan 5-yard-line. The Warriors started the drive from the 29, and they needed six plays to score.
Smith did the exact same thing 1:57 later, as he scored from the Heelan 5. Ashton Verdoorn gave the Warriors ample field location thanks to a 47-yard punt return to Heelan’s 5.
After the Warriors made the score 27-0 on Smith’s second rushing score, Heelan coach Chad Moseman called the entire team together for a team meeting in front of the sideline.
It was mainly to wake up the team.
“I thought we had a homecoming hangover,” Moseman said. “There’s a lot of things going on this week, and on top of that is Sergeant Bluff. They’re absolutely loaded. You didn’t see us put our best foot forward.
“I told them to go play and not play afraid,” Moseman added. “Just go play the game. Again, I go back I think there were a lot of distractions and you can’t have any distractions when you play such a good football team.”
Heelan tried to get something going, but the Warriors’ relentlessness kept continuing.
On the first play of the second quarter, Imming scored on a reception again, but this time, it came on a shovel pass.
Support Local Journalism
Smith got a couple seconds after the snap, and he waited for Imming to come around on a curl, and Smith found Imming near the line of scrimmage.
Imming then found a hole on the left side and evaded a couple of Heelan tackles to score near the far-side pylon.
SB-L ended the scoring rally in the first half with an Imming 21-yard touchdown catch. Much like the penultimate scoring play of the half, Imming caught the ball near the line of scrimmage and scored from the line of scrimmage.
The Warriors came out the same way in the second half.
On the second play from scrimmage, Smith found Imming across the middle on a slant route. Imming caught the ball around the Heelan 15, and was open enough to score untouched to make the score 48-0.
Smith made it a point to create that good chemistry in the off-season with his receivers.
“We knew he was going to be one of our main playmakers,” Smith said. “Our game plan was to get him the ball and he did a really good job making plays for us. We’re counting on him to lead this team for us.”
Smith was 9-for-13 for 189 yards. Imming caught five passes for 118 yards, and he had four touchdowns. Imming had 149 all-purpose yards.
SB-L’s leading rusher was Kaden Helt, as he had 112 yards on 14 carries.
Heelan, however, got on the board twice.
Nathan Favors scored from the 1-yard-line with 2:27 left in the third quarter. The Crusaders kept driving the ball down the field on the ground, and Favors took a couple chances with his feet to get in the end zone.
Then, Heelan’s defense earned a takeaway.
Freshman Sir Brandon Watts got a fumble recovery for 16 yards, and that allowed Heelan to chip away at its deficit.
Brandon Watts has four takeaways on the season now. He entered with three interceptions, including two against North.
It’s the third defensive touchdown for Heelan this season. Ian Gill and Mason Scott have the other two.
Robert Cooper added a last-minute touchdown with 58 seconds left. It came on fourth down at the SB-L 5, and Cooper ran a counter play that cut back to the left against the Warriors defense.
Cooper, who got six second-half carries, led the Heelan rushing attack for 43 yards.
Moseman was pleased to see the second-half turnaround.
“There weren’t any adjustments, I just think the kids came out and played,” Moseman said. “Our kids get so tight sometimes. When they play loose, we play pretty good.”
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!