Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores 41 straight, beats Heelan

On the first play of the second quarter, Imming scored on a reception again, but this time, it came on a shovel pass.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Smith got a couple seconds after the snap, and he waited for Imming to come around on a curl, and Smith found Imming near the line of scrimmage.

Imming then found a hole on the left side and evaded a couple of Heelan tackles to score near the far-side pylon.

SB-L ended the scoring rally in the first half with an Imming 21-yard touchdown catch. Much like the penultimate scoring play of the half, Imming caught the ball near the line of scrimmage and scored from the line of scrimmage.

The Warriors came out the same way in the second half.

On the second play from scrimmage, Smith found Imming across the middle on a slant route. Imming caught the ball around the Heelan 15, and was open enough to score untouched to make the score 48-0.

Smith made it a point to create that good chemistry in the off-season with his receivers.

“We knew he was going to be one of our main playmakers,” Smith said. “Our game plan was to get him the ball and he did a really good job making plays for us. We’re counting on him to lead this team for us.”