SERGEANT BLUFF -- Trailing by nine points, Sergeant Bluff-Luton turned the tables on Sioux City Bishop Heelan in the fourth quarter here Friday night.
The eighth-ranked (Class 3A) Warriors rang up 22 points in the final 12 minutes to overtake Heelan 29-16 on homecoming at Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Spencer Kleene’s 28-yard interception return put the finishing touches on SB-L’s fourth straight win in what was a defensive slugfest throughout.
Jorma Schwedler rushed for 92 yards and three touchdowns for the Warriors in their district opener. SB-L (4-1, 1-0 in district) rallied from a 16-7 deficit at the end of the third quarter.
“We fumbled the opening kickoff and field position was gone,” SB-L Coach Justin Smith said. “The first half was just a matter of field position and we’re not in the place to take shots like we normally take when we’re backed up like that.
“We got more patient in the second half and took what they were giving us. They were giving us a lot of stuff underneath and the running game got better in the second half.”
The game started in bizarre fashion.
SB-L fumbled the opening kickoff and Heelan’s Brayden Pratt recovered at the Warriors’ 34-yard line. On the next play, Ian Gill ran for what appeared to be a touchdown, but fumbled through the end zone for a touchback.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton then lined up to punt on its first offensive series, but the ball was snapped over the punter’s head and out of the end zone for a safety.
After that, the teams combined to force nine consecutive punts and on the ninth, SB-L took over at the Heelan 36 thanks to a brisk north wind that made it difficult to kick.
It took the Warriors nine plays to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 3-yard run by Schwedler with 13 seconds left in the half, 7-2. Daniel Wright completed an 11-yard pass to Jacob Imming on 4th and 4 from the 30 and the two hooked up again for a 16-yarder from the 25 to setup the score.
Heelan (1-4, 0-1) regained the advantage on a 26-yard touchdown strike from sophomore Luke Longval to Camden Lee midway through the third quarter.
The Crusaders made it 16-7 on a 62-yard burst up the middle by Jake Kuntz after they held SB-L on downs with 4:01 left in the third quarter.
Heelan’s Kuntz led all rushers with 140 yards on 17 carries.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton put together a 15-play, 60-yard drive to pull within 16-14 as Schwedler bowled over from 3 yards on the second play of the fourth quarter.
Schwedler’s third touchdown, a 2-yard plunge at the 6:29 mark, gave the Warriors the lead for good and Wright added a two-point conversion pass to Imming, making it 22-16.
Kleene’s pick-six came with 5:24 left in the game.
“I love being the small back that can still fight for yards after contact,” said Schwedler, who carried 30 times. “They gave us more of a run for our money than we thought they were going to but I think we reacted well. We kept playing the game and didn’t get down and we came back.
“I give this game to the defense. They gave the offense a lot of opportunities to score the ball. The defense definitely gets this game.”
Wright, SB-L’s talented senior quarterback, had an unusually quiet night with 143 passing yards, completing 20 of 31.
Heelan, though, couldn’t muster anything on offense in the fourth quarter and the Warriors took advantage of good field position to rally.
“Our kids believed, they’re real good and in the fourth quarter they had the wind and most of their scores were on short fields,” Heelan Coach Roger Jansen said. “That was our biggest fear going on, when you give these guys a short field they’re going to get points. But we’re a pretty good football team, too.
“There’s still a lot of disappointment out here and some things we have to clean up, but this season is far from being over. We have a lot of good things coming up.”