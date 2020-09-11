Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores with 3 seconds left in win

SERGEANT BLUFF – Neither Kaden Helt nor Tyler Smith were not going to let his Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School teammates suffer a second straight loss.
Helt, the Warriors’ senior running back, had four long touchdowns Friday to help give SB-L a 42-35 win at home against Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley in a Class 3A district football game.
Smith, SB-L’s quarterback, took the ball in from the 10-yard-line with 3 seconds remaining to give the Warriors the thrilling win.
Helt, meanwhile, had five touchdowns, including the go-ahead one with 2 minutes, 32 seconds remaining. That was a 5-yard touchdown reception on third down from Smith. But the Nighthawks had an answer, which led to Smith's eventual game-winning score.
Smith also found Helt on a 23-yard play down the B-H/RV sideline to set up the red-zone opportunity.
His fourth touchdown came from 53 yards with just under 8 minutes remaining in the game.
Three of Helt’s rushing TDs came in the first half.
The Nighthawks scored on a 1-yard run to take the early lead.
Helt’s first long touchdown run came when the Warriors were down in the first quarter. It came on a second down and 11 yards to go.
The Warriors offense gave Helt a nice hole in the middle to run through and he went 75 yards for the score with 5:51 left in the first quarter.
Helt’s second TD run of the night was from 55 yards. That scoring play came with 1:55 left in the first quarter. That play also was on the second play of a drive, but that play was on a first down.
The Warriors and the Nighthawks traded scoreless drives for nearly a full quarter, that is, until Helt scored his third TD of the night.
Helt scored from 63 yards with 97 seconds left in the first half. The Warriors were working on a long drive, which started from their own 1-yard-line.
B-H/RV had been building a drive, but two penalties set them back to a 3rd-and-19 situation at the SB-L 31.
That forced Nighthawks quarterback Caleb Kats to throw a deep ball to the end zone.
Warriors defensive back Ty Shoulders read the play well, however, and the Warriors senior picked off the pass at the 1.
The Nighthawks forced the Warriors to third down on that drive, but Kats was called for pass interference on the play, and that kept the drive going.
Later, B-H/RV’s defense forced the Warriors to punt from the 20, but the Nighthawks were called for running into the kicker. That gave the Warriors another chance at a first down.
Three plays after the Nighthawks penalty, Helt made the Nighthawks pay with his third rushing TD of the night.
In his three TD runs alone, Helt ran for a combined yardage of 193 yards. Entering the game, Helt had 17 carries on 90 yards in two games against West and Lewis Central.
In the third quarter, Kats found Noble for two separate passing TDs, for 19 and nine yards. Those two scores helped the Nighthawks catch up with the Warriors.
B-H/RV needed 7:30 and 10 combined plays to score those two touchdowns.
The Nighthawks tied it at 28-28 after Helt’s fourth touchdown on a 45-yard reception by Landyn Van Kekerix. Van Kekerix caught the pass around the 25-yard line, and he eluded the Warriors defense and found the end zone.
Van Kekerix later had a big catch that setup Noble's 7-yard scoring run with 1:43 left.
But the Warriors had the answer with Smith's 10-yard touchdown run with three seconds left for the win.
