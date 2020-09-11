Sergeant Bluff-Luton scores with 3 seconds left in win

Helt’s second TD run of the night was from 55 yards. That scoring play came with 1:55 left in the first quarter. That play also was on the second play of a drive, but that play was on a first down.

The Warriors and the Nighthawks traded scoreless drives for nearly a full quarter, that is, until Helt scored his third TD of the night.

Helt scored from 63 yards with 97 seconds left in the first half. The Warriors were working on a long drive, which started from their own 1-yard-line.

B-H/RV had been building a drive, but two penalties set them back to a 3rd-and-19 situation at the SB-L 31.

That forced Nighthawks quarterback Caleb Kats to throw a deep ball to the end zone.

Warriors defensive back Ty Shoulders read the play well, however, and the Warriors senior picked off the pass at the 1.

The Nighthawks forced the Warriors to third down on that drive, but Kats was called for pass interference on the play, and that kept the drive going.

Later, B-H/RV’s defense forced the Warriors to punt from the 20, but the Nighthawks were called for running into the kicker. That gave the Warriors another chance at a first down.