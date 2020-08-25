Sergeant Bluff-Luton seeks to carry same mentality after another playoff run

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Last season Sergeant Bluff-Luton had to replace 16 starters. The result was a 10-2 season in which the team advanced to the Class 3A state semifinals for the second straight season.
Once again, SB-L head coach Justin Smith, who is entering his eighth season leading the Warriors, is trusting some backups to fill some starting spots. Coming into the 2020 campaign, the Warriors are returning five starters on offense and four on defense, meaning there are 13 spots up for grabs.
For Smith and his team, it's the same mentality as last season and he's confident plenty of players will step up for another successful season.
"We have more starters back this year than last year and we feel good about the guys we have," Smith said. "Some of these kids weren't ready last year, so it's a little bit different but, I will say, this group has developed an incredible amount. They've improved physically, their strength, their speed and their understanding of the offense and the defense.
"There's a lot of growth over the last year."
For the last three seasons, Daniel Wright had been under center but he graduated and will be at the University of Wisconsin. Wright threw for 2,997 yards, 32 touchdowns and five interceptions last season.
Sophomore Tyler Smith and senior Hayden Sweum are competing for the No. 1 spot and junior tight end/linebacker Jacob Imming, who already has an offer from Iowa State, has also taken a few snaps.
"There is (a leader) but I am not going to say," Smith said with a laugh. "We will adjust the offense to fit the strengths. We have some guys competing for it. What we run, what we focus on will depend on the quarterback to fit that job. You are not going to replace a 6'9" kid with just anybody.
"You take those concepts out and put things in with the organization of the offense and tweak it to the strengths. That happens every week."
Whichever one takes over at quarterback will be without the top two receivers from last season. Both Deric Fitzgerald, who caught 78 passes for 906 yards and nine touchdowns, and Carter Schumacher, who caught 56 passes for 851 yards and nine scores, graduated. Plus Ben Freiberg added 22 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns.
But the Warriors still have two key options in the passing game with Imming, who is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and caught 47 passes for 542 yards and seven touchdowns, along with senior Ashton VerDoorn, who is 5-10 and had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two scores.
As good at the Warriors' passing game has been, the offense really seemed to click when the running game found consistency last season. Jorma Schwedler was starting to find his stride but suffered an injury midseason after rushing for 564 yards. The Iowa track and field recruit stayed on the defensive side of the ball the rest of the season.
Kaden Helt, now a senior, took over the top spot and he was able to shine. He rushed for 458 yards and six touchdowns on only 65 carries, averaging 7 yards per game. Helt suffered an injury, allowing Cory Bates to thrive as the lead back in the playoffs, but Bates graduated.
Smith said Helt has put on 20 pounds and is heavier and more explosive this season. Plus Smith thinks he has another deep backfield this season with juniors Noah Parmelee and Jason Dickson and senior Jordan Hincapie.
The Warriors return two starters on the offensive line but two backups rotated in a good amount, so Smith essentially said he has four starters back with seniors Mikey Selig, Malik Cook and Zach Morrison and junior Jonas Denman.
Imming is back at linebacker after finishing with 46 tackles, including seven for loss, but the Warriors have to replace seven of their top eight tacklers which included Spencer Kleene, Wade Phair, Blake Liebe, Sean Owens and Gage Morgan.
Selig and Morrison will play key roles on the defensive line and Smith has a number of guys he feels he can team with Imming at linebacker.
"We have some guys that are bigger and physical, maybe not as athletic as Gage and Spencer," Smith said. "We have a lot of guys to rotate in there to have a good front seven."
Josh Stangel, a safety, was also one of the team's top tacklers. He graduated from the defensive backfield along with Fitzgerald.
VerDoorn is one of the few starters returning in the backfield but Smith feels he has some good depth there. Sweum and seniors Vince Lally and Justin Holder and juniors Tyler Shenkleberg and Kaden Smith are among the many options.
"It's a pretty close competition," Smith said. "I feel pretty good. It's going to lead to some good depth back there."
The Warriors are going for their sixth straight district title but Smith isn't worried about that currently, just the Week 1 game against West on Aug. 28.
"We just challenge guys to get better every day," Smith said. "We aren't too worried about six months from now or three months from now, just worried about what we can do now. Football is challenging because every game matters. When that is the case, you have to be ready every week. That helps the development of our team."
