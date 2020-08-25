Sergeant Bluff-Luton seeks to carry same mentality after another playoff run

Sophomore Tyler Smith and senior Hayden Sweum are competing for the No. 1 spot and junior tight end/linebacker Jacob Imming, who already has an offer from Iowa State, has also taken a few snaps.

"There is (a leader) but I am not going to say," Smith said with a laugh. "We will adjust the offense to fit the strengths. We have some guys competing for it. What we run, what we focus on will depend on the quarterback to fit that job. You are not going to replace a 6'9" kid with just anybody.

"You take those concepts out and put things in with the organization of the offense and tweak it to the strengths. That happens every week."

Whichever one takes over at quarterback will be without the top two receivers from last season. Both Deric Fitzgerald, who caught 78 passes for 906 yards and nine touchdowns, and Carter Schumacher, who caught 56 passes for 851 yards and nine scores, graduated. Plus Ben Freiberg added 22 receptions for 243 yards and four touchdowns.

But the Warriors still have two key options in the passing game with Imming, who is 6-foot-2, 205 pounds and caught 47 passes for 542 yards and seven touchdowns, along with senior Ashton VerDoorn, who is 5-10 and had 11 receptions for 121 yards and two scores.