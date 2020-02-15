Sergeant Bluff-Luton sends 8 to state, Bishop Heelan qualifies 4

SHELDON, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School wrestling coach Clint Koedam couldn't have asked for a better day.
Out of the 11 wrestlers the Warriors brought to the Class 2A district tournament in Sheldon on Saturday, eight of them qualified for the state tournament as SB-L won the district title.
It's a special moment for Koedam and the Warriors because there was a question of how many wrestlers the Warriors could actually qualify for state when the season began. There were the usual names like junior Jack Gaukel, who is a two-time state runner-up, a state placewinner with Isaac Bryan and state qualifers Nate Curry and Blake Liebe. Cory Bates also returned but would the Warriors have enough around them?
Seniors Bradyn Barclay and Matthew Headid stepped into key roles, freshman Ty Koedam has filled a major spot and the Warriors dealt with the loss of Noah Parmelee, who suffered a late-season injury.
By the time districts were done, the Warriors showed they will have a strong contingent at state with eight wrestlers at the traditional tournament.
"It's a very unique group," Koedam said. "You have a freshman in that squad. You have guys who have never been there in that squad. You've got a kid that has been JV for three years in that group and you have some seasoned veterans. It's just a Bad News Bears crew that we get to bring down to Des Moines. The biggest thing about having a shot is you have to be there. They all have a shot."
It's been a bit of a trying season for Bishop Heelan. The Crusaders graduated a number of state qualifiers last season, were without Kobe Clayborne because of a shoulder injury and sickness kept Mitchell Joines out of last week's sectional meet.
Still, the Crusaders were able to qualify four wrestlers to state - freshmen Jahluv Buckhanan (106) and Ethan DeLeon (126), senior Nick McGowan (138) who is making his first trip to state, and senior Colby Wilmesherr.
"That's a good way to go as we start to wrap-up the year," Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh said. "We have the eye on the podium for some of these kids. We want to end with a bang so we have to get back to work, get back in the room and have a good week of practice. ... We are down in numbers but we still have a strong individual team."
Barclay provided one of the two upsets at 182 pounds early in the day. Barclay, who was 24-15 coming into the tournament, grabbed an early lead against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Bryce Vande Weerd, ranked No. 6 at 182 in 2A. Vande Weerd tried to turn Barclay late but Barclay got out of it and went on to win a 6-4 decision.
Barclay lost to Heelan's Colby Wilmesherr by a 3-2 decision in the title match but still advanced to state as a runner-up.
"Barclay was honestly a little bit of a surprise. He really decided to show up and put on a show," Koedam said. "He's got a ton of athletic ability. His football season didn't go the way he wanted and we've been talking to him all season about this is his chance to achieve something."
Wilmesherr faced No. 7-ranked Zachery Rozeboom of Sioux Center in his semifinal and controlled the match for a 10-5 decision and later went on to win the district title to advance to state for the second straight season.
"Colby is wrestling as good as he has wrestled in his whole career here at Heelan," Pugh said. "He's working hard in practice, engaged. He's just bought in right now and that's all you need from a kid. He's bought in and ready to roll."
After three years of wrestling on the junior varsity team, Headid earned a spot on the varsity roster at 160 this season. The senior won his semifinal by fall but lost a 17-2 tech fall to CL/GLR's Kalen Meyer in the title match. The runner-up match was tight but Headid was able to get a takedown and turn Cherokee's Carson Fuhrman for a pin in 5:12 for the former JV captain's first-ever trip to state.
"He made a joke that he's the only JV captain that has ever become a state qualifier," Koedam joked. "He's just a kid that keeps grinding and keeps working. Guys sometimes don't like wrestling him in practice because he has one gear and it's 150 miles per hour and that's what makes Matthew great."
After getting a late takedown in his semifinal match for a 4-2 decision, freshman Ty Koedam faced DeLeon for the fourth time this season in the 126 title match. Koedam got a reversal late in third period to pull out a 7-5 decision.
"Like typical Ty fashion, (he) has to make it exciting and score something at the end with no time left on the clock," Koedam said.
Curry (132), Gaukel (152) and Liebe (170) all won by fall in their title matches and Isaac Bryan (138) won by major decision. Cory Bates finished as the runner-up at 145 pounds.
"Nate's performance, that's Nate Curry. That's Isaac Bryan. Jack, Blake Liebe, those guys are all on a similar mission," Koedam said. "Two of those guys are seniors that have never made the stand before, Jack is looking for a title. Isaac is looking to be up there high. I knew Cory Bates wasn't going to lose when Bradyn Barclay made it because they are drill partners."
After DeLeon's loss to Ty Koedam, he bounced back to go up 5-0 on Rozeboom in the second-place match. He won by a 10-2 major decision to advance to state.
Buckhanan lost ao 6-4 decision to Sheldon/South O'Brien's Coy De Boer in the 106-title match but advanced to state based on being the runner-up.
"Both Jahluv and Ethan wrestled really well," Pugh said. "They just stick to their gameplan, stick to what they are good at and the rest takes care of itself."
McGowan almost didn't make it to the 138-title match after Sioux Center's Dao Keokhamthong turned him early for a 5-0 lead. But in the second period, McGowan was able to get Koekhamthong in a cradle and pinned him 3:03. He finished as the runner-up at 138.
"He's down in a match 5-0 and for him to get his cradle, which he does best. The question isn't if it is coming, it's if you can stop it," Pugh said. "I was so happy to see him get it and it's very rewarding for someone who has worked their whole life for it."
At 113, Spirit Lake-Park's Jonathon Burnette won the title and SSO's Osvaldo Ocampo was the runner-up. MOC-Floyd Valley's Johnny Hua won the 120-pound title match as CL/GLR's Donovan Morales was the runner-up. West Lyon's Isaac Bruggeman was the runner-up at 132.
OABCIG's Jake Nieman won the 145 title by fall. West Lyon's Johnny Perez was the runner-up at 152 and Cherokee's Brenden Fisch was the runner-up at 170.
CL/GLR's Dylan Winkel pinned Sioux Center's Chayce Hooyer in 3:10 for the 195-pound title as Hooyer was the runner-up. West Lyon's Easton Fleshman won the 220-pound title and CL/GLR's with Josh Riibe as the runner-up.
At 285, Boyden-Hull/Rock Valley's Chris Van Der Brink won in tiebreaker 3-2 with a reversal over CL/GLR's Jarrett Meyer, who won his runner-up match 3-2.