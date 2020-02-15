Sergeant Bluff-Luton sends 8 to state, Bishop Heelan qualifies 4

It's been a bit of a trying season for Bishop Heelan. The Crusaders graduated a number of state qualifiers last season, were without Kobe Clayborne because of a shoulder injury and sickness kept Mitchell Joines out of last week's sectional meet.

Still, the Crusaders were able to qualify four wrestlers to state - freshmen Jahluv Buckhanan (106) and Ethan DeLeon (126), senior Nick McGowan (138) who is making his first trip to state, and senior Colby Wilmesherr.

"That's a good way to go as we start to wrap-up the year," Heelan co-head coach Matt Pugh said. "We have the eye on the podium for some of these kids. We want to end with a bang so we have to get back to work, get back in the room and have a good week of practice. ... We are down in numbers but we still have a strong individual team."

Barclay provided one of the two upsets at 182 pounds early in the day. Barclay, who was 24-15 coming into the tournament, grabbed an early lead against Central Lyon/George-Little Rock's Bryce Vande Weerd, ranked No. 6 at 182 in 2A. Vande Weerd tried to turn Barclay late but Barclay got out of it and went on to win a 6-4 decision.

Barclay lost to Heelan's Colby Wilmesherr by a 3-2 decision in the title match but still advanced to state as a runner-up.