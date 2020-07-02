Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Chloe Black homers, triples in doubleheader sweep over North

SERGEANT BLUFF – Chloe Black left the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball field feeling pretty happy on Thursday night.
Black hit her first home run of her senior season, and that provided a spark for the Warriors to sweep North in Missouri River play at home.
SB-L (13-1, 9-1 MRAC) beat the Stars 12-0 in three innings, then in the nightcap, the Warriors won 11-1 in five innings.
Black’s homer came in the first inning of Game 1, and it was a two-run homer after Emma Christensen led off the inning with a walk.
Black wanted a home run for her final season after hitting one last year.
“Before I went up to bat, I was feeling really confident,” Black said. “I really wanted one. I went up there and swung for the fences, I guess. It’s funny, because I was thinking, ‘I really need a home run this year.’ I went up there and I did it.”
Black is one of four seniors who have been solid hitters since playing at the varsity level. This season, Black entered Thursday’s pair of wins hitting .366 with 11 RBIs. She has two doubles and was the only Warriors hitter to have a triple.
She had a four-hit night Tuesday against Council Bluffs Lincoln.
At the beginning of the season, Black was making good, hard contact, but those balls didn’t find any openings in the defense.
Her hard-hit balls on Thursday were a big contribution.
“She hasn’t swung it as well statistically as I expected early, but in batting practice, she has a great swing,” Warriors coach Jared Ocker said. “She never shows a whole lot of emotion and she doesn’t let a lot get to her. She squared that one up and that was a great start for us.”
Black was 2-for-4 with four RBIs in Game 1, and in the nightcap, the senior second baseman had was 3-for-4 with two RBIs that included a triple.
“Her approach at the ballpark is identical every day,” Ocker said. “She comes up and takes the quality at-bat, and if she hits it hard, she’s happy with it.”
That two-run Game 1 homer by Black fired up a seven-run first inning for the Warriors. After Black’s round-tripper, Elise Evans-Murphy and Addie Brown had RBI singles while the other runs came off three North errors.
Emma Christensen had an RBI double in that rally, too.
The Warriors sent 11 girls to the plate to get out to that seven-run start.
In the third inning, Evans-Murphy had a sacrifice fly that scored Whitney Schlotfeldt, and that was the lone run there.
Black had a two-run double in the third inning while Kylie Kerr forced the 12-run rule with an RBI single that scored Schlotfeldt.
In all, the Warriors had eight hits in Game 1.
SB-L was the first team to score in Game 2, and that came in the first inning.
Black had a triple in her first at-bat, and later scored on a wild pitch after Schlotfeldt struck out swinging.
North (5-7, 3-5) answered in the second inning, scoring its only run of the night on an opposite-field solo homer by junior Courtney Johnson.
That homer came off Warriors senior Kenzie Foley, who pitched all eight innings.
“That’s her power way, and we’re trying to get all our hitters to make that their power, too,” North coach Brent Eickholt said. “We always teach hit it where it’s pitched. A lot of teams that know us are going to jam us and get us on the outside and we have to be able to adjust to that.”
SB-L’s big inning in Game 2 came in the second. Christensen, Black, Foley and Schlotfeldt each had consecutive RBI singles. Ella Skinner started the rally by reaching on an error.
Black ended the night with an RBI single.
The combined 23 runs on Thursday gave the Warriors some mojo that they had been looking for all summer.
“I think that we’re getting better from the beginning of the season,” Christensen said. “We have a lot of confidence in the younger girls. That’s a big thing for us and for the postseason. … It felt really good, and I think that we’re getting our mojo back. I think (Ocker) emphasizes that a lot that everything we do is for the postseason.”
On the other side, Eickholt was disappointed to see his team commit several errors during the twinbill.
“It definitely wasn’t our day,” Eickholt said. "Physically, we’re a little banged up and mentally, we’re not tough enough to push through that. We have to be tougher mentally. You can’t have 12, 13 errors in a doubleheader and expect to beat a team like Sergeant Bluff-Luton. I don’t care who we play, if we have two errors or less, we have a pretty good team.
“When the snowball starts rolling, you have to stop it or else it gets too big and you can’t throw it,” Eickholt said.
