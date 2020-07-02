Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Chloe Black homers, triples in doubleheader sweep over North

In all, the Warriors had eight hits in Game 1.

SB-L was the first team to score in Game 2, and that came in the first inning.

Black had a triple in her first at-bat, and later scored on a wild pitch after Schlotfeldt struck out swinging.

North (5-7, 3-5) answered in the second inning, scoring its only run of the night on an opposite-field solo homer by junior Courtney Johnson.

That homer came off Warriors senior Kenzie Foley, who pitched all eight innings.

“That’s her power way, and we’re trying to get all our hitters to make that their power, too,” North coach Brent Eickholt said. “We always teach hit it where it’s pitched. A lot of teams that know us are going to jam us and get us on the outside and we have to be able to adjust to that.”

SB-L’s big inning in Game 2 came in the second. Christensen, Black, Foley and Schlotfeldt each had consecutive RBI singles. Ella Skinner started the rally by reaching on an error.

Black ended the night with an RBI single.

The combined 23 runs on Thursday gave the Warriors some mojo that they had been looking for all summer.