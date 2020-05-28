Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Matthew Headid gets much needed nudge in soccer, wrestling

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SERGEANT BLUFF — Matthew Headid needed a little nudge during his junior year as the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School goalkeeper.

The Warriors opened last season with a 1-0 loss to Denison-Schleswig, and Headid was in net and felt terrible allowing that goal.

He had just come off a sophomore season that involved a broken hand, and wanted to make a good impression in his first game back.

While he allowed just one goal, Headid realized he wasn’t himself.

“I was a complete mess,” Headid said. “I was not good at all. I had too many penalties on me. I was worried I was going to get a red card, because I did something stupid. I stepped over the line with the ball and that really shook me at the beginning, so I'm surprised I came back from that. Because being a goalie you have to keep a clear mind.”

Matthew Headid’s brother, current SB-L junior Marcus Headid, noticed how much distress Marcus was putting on himself, and told his big brother to lean on him when he needed to.

Matthew Headid took the hand that Marcus held out for him.