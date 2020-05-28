Sergeant Bluff-Luton senior Matthew Headid gets much needed nudge in soccer, wrestling

SERGEANT BLUFF — Matthew Headid needed a little nudge during his junior year as the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School goalkeeper.
The Warriors opened last season with a 1-0 loss to Denison-Schleswig, and Headid was in net and felt terrible allowing that goal.
He had just come off a sophomore season that involved a broken hand, and wanted to make a good impression in his first game back.
While he allowed just one goal, Headid realized he wasn’t himself.
“I was a complete mess,” Headid said. “I was not good at all. I had too many penalties on me. I was worried I was going to get a red card, because I did something stupid. I stepped over the line with the ball and that really shook me at the beginning, so I'm surprised I came back from that. Because being a goalie you have to keep a clear mind.”
Matthew Headid’s brother, current SB-L junior Marcus Headid, noticed how much distress Marcus was putting on himself, and told his big brother to lean on him when he needed to.
Matthew Headid took the hand that Marcus held out for him.
“My little brother, my middle defender, he was like my rock,” Matthew Headid said. “He kept me open-minded and he kept me awake during our games, so to speak. The main thing he would do, was during game or during practice he'd be just screaming at me. He'd be yelling at me. Keep me focused, like if I'd do some stupid, he was encouraging me but like he’d say, ‘Wake up, you need to get going.’”
Matthew Headid knew that his team needed him from that point on. He was the lone junior on the squad, and knew as the oldest member of the team in terms of graduating class, he had to step it up.
“It had to happen fast,” Matthew Headid said. “I knew that right when the Denison game was over. I was devastated that I did so bad, that I stayed after I practiced to work in goal. And, I stayed after practice to be working on goalie or keeper.”
At practice, teammates would chuck balls at him to get his timing back down. Matthew Headid didn’t think his reaction time was as sharp as it was before he broke his hand during his sophomore year.
During his sophomore year, Matthew Headid was playing goalie and dove into the pole while trying to get a save. He got the save, but the repercussions were both a concern to Matthew Headid and Warriors coach Aaron Witmer.
Matthew Headid made the play, but at first, he didn’t think he broke his hand. He just thought his thumb was jammed and kept yanking on it.
But, Witmer figured something was wrong.
“He’s so tough, he’s so strong,” Witmer said. “I’ve never been worried about him.”
Matthew Headid’s season wasn’t done, however.
After getting a cast on his hand, Headid got sent down to the junior varsity team to be a striker and defender.
That gave Matthew Headid a new perspective.
“When I was a defender, I always knew the defense when I was a goalie. But being a defender myself, I was blown away. I was like, oh my God, this is difficult,” Matthew Headid said. “I got to listen to the goalie, even though I'm a goalie. … I'm like, ‘Okay, I'll take a step back and just listen to everyone.’ And that really improved my vision as a full soccer player.”
Flash forward a season later, and Matthew Headid certainly got going after the season-opening loss to the Monarchs.
He recorded five shutouts during the 2019 season, and the most goals allowed in a game was four, which came May 25, 2019, in the Class 2A-Substate 1 championship match against Storm Lake.
On the season, Matthew Headid saved 88 percent of the shots that came his way. He was 166-for-188, and that included saving some big time shots against Bishop Heelan in the substate semifinal match.
In that match, Matthew Headid had 21 saves to help the Warriors hold off the Crusaders in a double-overtime match that ended with a Ty Shoulders goal.
That match left a big impression on Witmer.
“He did have a big game against Heelan,” Witmer said. “He made big saves in crucial moments. We did not win games by many goals. That attributes a lot to Matthew Headid. He made some crazy saves.”
If it weren’t for Shoulders’ goal, the match would have went to a shootout. Witmer had little doubt toward Matthew Headid when it came to big situations.
“I don’t think we have lost a shootout with Matthew Headid as our goalie,” Witmer said. “We practice them. Matthew Headid is good at saving penalty kicks.”
Going into this season, Matthew Headid wanted to use that momentum for this year.
However, the coronavirus pandemic canceled the spring sports season, leaving a bitter taste in Matthew Headid’s mouth. He’s the lone senior on this year’s Warriors roster.
“I am honestly heartbroken,” Matthew Headid said. “I couldn't believe when I heard that they're canceling all spring sports, especially since summer sports are still going on. I was devastated.”
Getting to state wrestling
That doesn’t mean Matthew Headid’s senior year was a complete wash. He qualified for the state wrestling tournament at 160 pounds.
As Matthew Headid put it, he was always a back-up. He wrestled at the junior varsity level for three seasons, then finally got a crack at a varsity spot this year.
He knew that he had to take advantage of his one and only crack at state.
“Every other sport, I was always second in line,” Matthew Headid said. “I was never first. I never got the chance to show what I had. And when I got the chance my senior year here on the wrestling team, I had to take advantage of it. I felt good about myself. I felt like I could take on anybody when I wrestled. I know there was some people there that kicked my butt, but it just showed that I can compete with anybody.”
At the Class 2A Sheldon district tournament on Feb. 15, Matthew Headid pinned Cherokee's Carson Fuhrman in 5 minutes, 12 seconds to clinch the runner-up spot at 160, and get his spot to state.
"He made a joke that he's the only JV captain that has ever become a state qualifier," Warriors wrestling coach Clint Koedam said. "He's just a kid that keeps grinding and keeps working. Guys sometimes don't like wrestling him in practice because he has one gear and it's 150 miles per hour and that's what makes Matthew great."
Matthew Headid wound up winning a match at state, but what he remembered the most was the atmosphere at Wells Fargo Arena.
As for the future, Headid has enlisted in the 185th Air Refueling Wing to become a firefighter. He was amazed that he was accepted, but will take on that challenge just as passionately as he did with wrestling and soccer.
Matthew Headid also plans to attend Wayne State to study to become a chiropractor, and while in Wayne, he’ll look into wrestling and playing soccer.
INSIDE
South Sioux City names McBride as new softball coach, page B3.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!