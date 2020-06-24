Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball beats East, but seeks more confidence

SERGEANT BLUFF -- Jared Ocker wants his team to play with more confidence.
The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team beat East 10-5 in Game 1 of a rescheduled Missouri River doubleheader on Wednesday, but Ocker’s postgame speech was simple: Play more fearless.
SB-L committed four errors in the game, which helped the Black Raiders score those five runs. Ocker knows how well this team can play when they’re focused and confident. The Warriors went 27-7 in 2019, and after the Game 1 win, SB-L owns a 7-0 record this season.
“I don’t know if they’re playing as confident as they need to be,” Ocker said. “We kicked it a little bit, and that built on those errors. Then, the next one happened, and it just snowballed on them. So, we just need to have that mindset to move on to the next play and forget about it. We have to do the little things correctly.”
East took advantage of a first-inning error. Brylee Hempey walked as the lead-off hitter, then stole second base. Hempey later made it to third base on an error, then later scored on a double-steal opportunity.
The Black Raiders then scored thrice in the third inning. An infield error early in the inning allowed Josie Blake to reach base and then Hempey moved her to third base with a double.
Kennedy Wineland had an RBI single, and she later scored on an RBI groundout from Evie Larson.
East also scored on a throwing error in the fourth inning.
“I think it’s just confidence,” Ocker said about the Warriors’ defense. “I think they’re just scared to make a mistake, and there’s no reason. I’m trying to build them up a little bit, and hopefully that continues. We have a roster full of experience. We can play at a really high level if we can get out of our own way.”
In the other dugout, meanwhile, East coach Bubba Malenosky was pleased that the Black Raiders got the bat on the ball and took advantage of opportunities.
“We competed, and I’m not upset about anything,” Malenosky said. “We just have to go up there with confidence and swing the bat. We hit the ball hard, too. You just have to not be afraid to hit the ball.”
The Black Raiders had four hits, and no one had more than one. Hempey and catcher Kiahna Jenkins were the lone two who reached base more than once.
However, the Warriors got their scoring going right away.
Warriors senior catcher Emma Christensen hit a first-pitch, lead-off home run off Black Raiders pitcher Evie Larson to give SB-L an early 1-0 lead.
“Emma starting it off with one pitch, that’s awesome,” Ocker said. “We have that type of firepower offensively. I don’t want to rely on that. To get where we want to go, we have to play a lot better defense.”
The Warriors weren’t done in the first inning.
Kenzie Foley – who pitched the first game – had an RBI single and Elise Evans-Murphy knocked in a run on an RBI groundout.
SB-L tacked on three more runs in the second inning.
Warriors freshman Ella Skinner and sophomore Addy Brown had back-to-back singles, and Christensen drove them both home with a double.
Christensen was 2-for-3 with four RBIs and a walk. She also had an RBI groundout in the fourth inning. Christensen adds her season totals of nine RBIs, two home runs and 15 hits.
“That’s what she does when she comes to the plate,” Ocker said. “She works her butt off. We’re going to miss her when she graduates; I can’t be more proud of her.”
The Warriors added a run in the fifth and sixth innings. In the fifth, Kylie Kerr had an RBI single and in the seventh, senior Chloe Black had an RBI single.
