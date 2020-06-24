Sergeant Bluff-Luton softball beats East, but seeks more confidence

East also scored on a throwing error in the fourth inning.

“I think it’s just confidence,” Ocker said about the Warriors’ defense. “I think they’re just scared to make a mistake, and there’s no reason. I’m trying to build them up a little bit, and hopefully that continues. We have a roster full of experience. We can play at a really high level if we can get out of our own way.”

In the other dugout, meanwhile, East coach Bubba Malenosky was pleased that the Black Raiders got the bat on the ball and took advantage of opportunities.

“We competed, and I’m not upset about anything,” Malenosky said. “We just have to go up there with confidence and swing the bat. We hit the ball hard, too. You just have to not be afraid to hit the ball.”

The Black Raiders had four hits, and no one had more than one. Hempey and catcher Kiahna Jenkins were the lone two who reached base more than once.

However, the Warriors got their scoring going right away.

Warriors senior catcher Emma Christensen hit a first-pitch, lead-off home run off Black Raiders pitcher Evie Larson to give SB-L an early 1-0 lead.