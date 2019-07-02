SIOUX CITY -- The Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School softball team knew what it was playing for on Tuesday night at East, but tried not to think about it too much.
The Warriors (27-5, 12-0) scored four fifth-inning runs to knock off the Black Raiders (17-13, 7-4), 6-1, and with the win, SB-L finished off its Missouri River Athletic Conference season unbeaten. The Warriors are the first softball team to do so since East in 2011.
“I think it’s a heck of an accomplishment for the girls, so hats off to them,” Warriors coach Jared Ocker said. “We had a lot of returning starters and a lot of experience. They came out and played well all year. They had a lot of good at-bats.”
Although Ocker said that he didn’t know about the undefeated streak the Warriors went on, pitcher Kenzie Foley admitted the girls knew about it.
“We were coming in just trying to do our best,” Foley said. “We looked for a good outlook. I think we all came in with a positive outlook. We put a bat on a ball, and that’s how it works.”
The SB-L bats came alive in the fourth inning. The Warriors had five hits that helped them tack on to their two scored in the first inning. Madelyn Mogensen had a sacrifice fly while Foley and Kylie Kerr had RBI doubles in the inning.
Whitney Schlotfeldt also had a single that would later score Foley, who also pitched for the Warriors
“Honestly, I was hoping it was going over, but I wanted to get that run in to add some more to our score,” Foley said. “Getting those four runs in that one inning changed the momentum of the game. I think that’s what really pushed us through to the finish.”
East, meanwhile, pushed Foley to the limits in the bottom of the fourth inning.
The Black Raiders started the inning off with a lead-off single by Madi Van Dyke, and she later scored on Evie Larson’s RBI single to left field.
East tried to do more damage and even forced the bases loaded, but couldn’t find that one timely hit. It reloaded its rally with a Kiahna Jenkins walk and a single by Abby Alter.
The first out of the inning came between Jenkins’ walk and Alter’s hit.
Maddie Hase was at the plate and she laid a bunt right in front of home plate. The ball, however, picked up some backspin and rolled back toward Warriors catcher Emma Christensen.
The East faithful believed that Christensen made contact with the ball in fair territory, but the home plate umpire ruled that Christensen touched the ball in foul territory.
East coach Mike Crawford tried to plead his case that the ball should be fair but the at-bat went on. Hase ended up striking out, and Foley escaped the jam with a strikeout and groundout.
Foley needed 31 pitches to get through the fourth inning.
Foley retired the last 11 East ladies she faced.
“We got girls on base, but we just couldn’t get the hits to get them in,” Crawford said.
SB-L set the tone in the first inning by scoring two runs, thanks to a pair of East errors.
Mogensen and Foley’s courtesy runner, Lindsay Parmalee, both scored on the same play. Schlotfeldt hit a fly ball to shallow right field, and East second baseman Chloe Kramer hurried toward the descending ball.
Kramer had her back turned to the infield, making it tough for Kramer to fully catch the ball. Kramer failed to make the catch, and that scored Mogensen.
On that same play, Parmalee was headed for third base, and Kramer tried to throw the ball into to get Parmalee out.
Kramer’s throw went wide, and Parmalee scored.
“We made a lot of mistakes, and they made us pay for it,” Crawford said. “(That first inning) definitely set the tone. We weren’t very consistent defensively.
“We have to learn from this,” Crawford added. “(SB-L) showed us what we need to work on for the end of the season.”
EAST REFLECTS ON MILESTONES: While there wasn’t much for East to celebrate during the game on Tuesday, East pitcher Chasity Johnson was recognized for getting her 600th career strikeout on Monday.
She was gifted three balloons, with a “6” and two zeroes, marking her accomplishment.
Johnson added four more to her total on Tuesday.
“That means a lot to her,” Crawford said. “Ever since she came into our team as a little eighth-grader, putting it all the work, it’s just a great milestone for her. She is our most steady player. She’s as steady as they come.”
Crawford, meanwhile, earned his 100th MRAC win on Monday.
He credits the parents, fans, his assistants Ashley Culver and Jess Sandbulte, and his family for the achievement.
“I couldn’t have done it without those people,” Crawford said.