SERGEANT BLUFF — After one inning, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s perfect Missouri River Athletic Conference softball mark was in jeopardy after East put up three runs.
But the Warriors didn’t stay down for long. They scored five runs in the second to take the lead and anytime East tried to retake the lead, SB-L had an answer.
The Warriors' undefeated record remained intact as Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated East 7-6 on Tuesday.
“The girls kept their composure very well, not just through the first inning but as they continued to answer throughout the game. The girls put up a heck of a fight and came through with some big hits when we needed to,” SB-L coach Jared Ocker said. “It was definitely a big test and (East) brought the fight to us. It was a very emotional game on both sides. It was one of our biggest tests of the season so far.”
With the win, SB-L reaches the 20-win mark already as the Warriors are 20-2 on the season. The Warriors are 8-0 in the MRAC.
“I think the girls are enjoying the success,” Ocker said. “They put in the work and they are starting to believe in how good they are. I hope we keep that momentum going for the next couple of weeks.”
East falls to 10-10 overall and 4-2 in the MRAC.
“We had some defensive mistakes but they are a good hitting team and they are well-coached,” East coach Mike Crawford said. “Hats off to them, they were just one better than us tonight.”
Sergeant Bluff-Luton pitcher Kenzie Foley threw her second no-hitter of the season on Monday.
But East ended the no-hit bid right away as Katlynn Tucker hit a slow roller down the third base line and beat it out for an infield single to open the game.
Brylee Hempey followed with a double and Madi Van Dyke added a single to center to drive in both runners for an early 2-0 lead in the first.
The Black Raiders weren't done in that inning. They loaded the bases with two outs, and Chloe Kramer beat out a slow ground ball to allow Van Dyke to score to put East up 3-0 early.
The Warriors didn't trail for long. With two outs in the bottom of the second inning, Tahlia Deitloff sent a pitch down the right field line and into the corner. Deitloff motored for an inside the park home run and it helped wake up the rest of the Warriors offense.
“(The bottom of the order) came up with some big hits and sparked the offense. That was huge,” Ocker said. “Our top four, five hitters have been doing a heck of a job all year but any night when our (bottom of the order) puts up runs, we start to feed into that momentum. They did a heck of a job getting us going tonight.”
Back-to-back singles by Addy Brown and Addy Mosier brought in a run and Emma Christensen put two runners on with a single. Chloe Black singled to bring in both Mosier and Christensen to put the Warriors up 4-3.
Madelyn Mogensen followed with a single to bring in Black for the 5-3 lead.
East got a run back in the third. A two-out error allowed Kilie Junck to score from third to make it 5-4.
Van Dyke led off the fourth inning with a double and scored on Maddie Huse's single as East tied the game at 5-5.
The Warriors grabbed the lead right back in the bottom of the fourth. With two outs, Emma Christensen sent the offering over the centerfield fence for a solo home run and a 6-5 SB-L lead.
East tied the game in the fifth. Van Dyke hit a two-out double and Evie Larson followed with an RBI single to make it 6-6.
While the Black Raiders were able to battle back throughout the game, they failed to retake the lead and left 11 runners on base in the game, including seven in scoring position.
“We did have our chances,” Crawford said. “We left a few too many people on base and didn’t get that key hit that we needed when we had them in position.”
Once again, the Warriors had an answer. Foley led off the bottom of the fifth with a double and Abby Lewis came on as the courtesy runner. With two outs, Lewis scored from third on an error for a 7-6 SB-L advantage.
Foley then ended the game with back-to-back one-two-three innings. Foley finished the game with five earned runs on 10 hits, walked six and struck out six.
It wasn’t Foley’s smoothest outing but she pitched better toward the back end of the game to get the win.
“She would probably say she didn’t have her best stuff tonight but she battled and she is obviously a huge competitor,” Ocker said. “The situation doesn’t get too big for her. She did what she needed to and settled in as the game went on. (The final three innings) were probably the best she pitched, so I am very proud of her.”