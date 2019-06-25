SIOUX CITY — Stacia Barker could tell the Bishop Heelan High School softball team played tight on Tuesday.
The Crusaders committed three errors, which allowed Class 4A sixth-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton to score seven first-inning runs that helped the Warriors to get an 11-4 road win at Bishop Mueller Field in MRAC action.
Crusaders freshman Joslyn Verzal was pitching in a vital spot, as the Crusaders' top two pitchers, Riley Plantenberg and Taylor Wilshire, were unavailable to throw because both have back injuries. Plantenberg did hit, as she was 1-for-4.
Heelan's defense wanted to play well behind its young pitcher to make Verzal as comfortable as possible.
It didn't work.
The Crusaders (12-10) committed a fielding error and two throwing errors, and once those were made, the Warriors led 4-0.
"Our defense let (Joslyn) down tonight, and that was the big difference," Barker, the Crusaders' coach, said. "I think we've been big on the defense, and they have to play as solid as they can. I think the defense was pressing a little bit, because they wanted to play hard behind Joslyn."
The Warriors (23-3) forced Verzal to walk the first two batters, and senior first baseman Madelyn Mogensen had an RBI double before the Crusaders made their errors.
Once Warriors pitcher Kenzie Foley reached base by a Kennedy Bork error, Barker came out for a mound visit. She wanted to calm the Crusaders — and specifically her freshman pitcher — down.
"Joslyn is only a freshman," Barker said. "She settled in. We've got a 15-year-old, and she was composed. She has a lot of nerve, and she needed to work herself in. She knew a lot of good hitters were going to come to the plate and challenge her."
Verzal got two groundouts, but she then allowed four consecutive hits. The rally broke open with a two-run double by catcher Emma Christensen.
The Warriors sent 11 hitters to the plate during that first-inning rally. The rally had five hits, and it was bookended by the hits from Mogensen and Christensen.
"With our team, if one person gets a hit, we just keep on rolling," Christensen said. "There's a few people on base, and I was thinking that we need these runs. "I was thinking whatever I can get the bat on the ball, I'm going to let it fly."
SB-L also scored twice in the second inning. Whitney Schlotfeldt had an RBI single, and then the Warriors junior later scored on Ellie Gengler's throwing error.
Schlotfeldt went 3-for-5 with an RBI. She also had singles in the fourth and seventh inning. Schlotfeldt entered the game with a .316 batting average.
Schlotfeldt credited Verzal with having to step up to pitch the game, but also admitted she was glad it was Plantenberg in the circle.
"We saw the ball pretty well," Schlotfeldt said. "(Riley) is really good and plays really well when she plays against us. I think it was a good thing that we had (Joslyn) today. It was a hot day, and we probably wanted to get it done faster than we did, but it was good that we got a good start."
Heelan, meanwhile, had two chances to cut its deficit.
The Crusaders had the bases loaded twice on Foley — once in the second inning and again in the fourth — and couldn't capitalize.
Heelan did score twice in the second inning with an RBI single by Kenley Meis and Kiana Fjeldheim. The Crusaders then loaded the bases with a Liz Meyer walk, but Foley got Plantenberg to ground out to end the threat.
In the fourth inning, Gengler got the bases loaded with a single to left field, but Foley diffused the situation with a strikeout and a groundout.
Foley doesn't want the credit for getting out of those jams. She wants the praise to go to the Warriors' defense.
"I was struggling pitching tonight, but I had good defense," she said. "My defense always has my back and we get out of those jams when we can. I gave them chances to make plays."
There was one bright spot on the Crusaders' offense on Tuesday, and it was Meis.
Meis, who hasn't even taken a class at Heelan High School because she's an eighth grader, went 4-for-4 with three RBIs.
Meis credits her success to working in the batting cage all spring and summer, but Barker credits her maturity and willingness to hit anywhere in the lineup.
"She came into the first day of practice, and she was so softball ready that we knew we had to find a place for her in the varsity lineup," Barker said. "She came in right away and wanted to play ball. She's played outfield, infield. She'll just do whatever she needs to do."