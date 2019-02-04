On paper, Sergeant Bluff-Luton is the top team going into the Class 2A regional duals that the Warriors are hosting on Tuesday at the elementary school.
The Warriors are ranked No. 7, Spirit Lake Park is ranked No. 17 and the Indians first-round opponent, Bishop Heelan, is ranked No. 24. Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, SB-L's first round opponent, is ranked 32nd.
The rankings can be deceiving, though. SB-L's regional dual pairing feature three different sectional team champions - Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Spirit Lake Park and Bishop Heelan. CL/GLR gave Heelan a close contest at Saturday's sectional, too.
While the Warriors are the top-ranked team, head coach Clint Koedam said his team still has to show up and perform if SB-L is going to qualify for its fifth state dual appearance. If the Warriors advance, it would be their third trip to the state duals in the past four seasons (2016 and 2017).
"I am not a big predictor of wins and losses because if the kids go out and onto the mat and do what they do, everyone should be content. If they perform on Tuesday night, we go on. If not, we stay home," Koedam said. "It's always an honor to be able to continue competing as a team. I am glad our guys that didn't get a chance to move on in sectionals, they still have a chance to wrestle in that cool facility of Wells Fargo."
Spirit Lake Park is looking to return to the state duals for the first time since 2012. The only other time the Indians qualified for the state duals is 2006.
Andrew Lundgren, Spirit Lake Park's coach, said his team has to wrestle at its best to make it to state and he wouldn't want it any other way.
"This opportunity is awesome. Only 32 teams in the state wrestle on Tuesday (in 2A) and I am so proud of the team to have that opportunity," Lundgren said. "I think we have a great opportunity to compete against some tough teams. To get to state, you have to beat some good teams."
The first-round pairing against Heelan pits two sectional champions against each other. Spirit Lake Park comes into the duals with five-ranked wrestlers compared to two for Heelan (Brennan Todd No. 4 at 138 and Kobe Claybourne No. 2 at 285), according to the Predicament. None of the ranked wrestlers are matched up at the same weight classes, which could favor Spirit Lake Park, but both teams could move some wrestlers around and Lundgren is expecting a close dual.
Heelan advanced eight wrestlers to the district tournament and had six sectional champions.
"(Heelan coaches Matt Pugh and Jordan Langley) have done a great job with their program. There are going to be some great matchups and some matchups you could see at districts on Saturday," Lundgren said. "It will be fun to get ready to go and when that dual is done, see where you are at and if you are wrestling for that final match and you go forward from there."
Koedam said his team can't take Central Lyon/George-Little Rock for granted. Heelan pushed SB-L at the Missouri River Athletic Conference tournament and if the Lions pushed the Crusaders on Saturday, Koedam expects the Lions to push the Warriors on Tuesday.
"I haven't been to a regional in my career that hasn't been a madhouse for one team or another. All four teams will be geared up and we all feel we have a chance," Koedam said.
Kolton Bus (No. 6 at 195) and Jarrett Meyer (No. 9 at 220) are both ranked for the Lions, who advanced eight wrestlers to the district tournament.
If both SB-L and SLP make it to the title match, there are a number of interesting matches. SB-L comes in with four ranked wrestlers. SPL's Jon Burnette, ranked No. 6 at 106, could bump up to face fourth-ranked Braden Graff at 113 pounds. or Graff could bump up to face No. 9-ranked Kyler Dunn at 120 pounds. SLP's Joe Waters, ranked No. 8 at 126, could bump up to face No. 2-ranked Jack Gaukel at 132.
At 152 pounds, SB-L's Easton Graff is ranked No. 2 at 152 pounds and SLP's Kyler Reick is ranked No. 3. The two faced each other before Christmas break at SB-L's tournament with Graff winning by a one-point margin.
"We've ran into Spirit Lake when they were at Council Bluffs and they brought a partial team to our tournament. We've haven't had many opportunities to see them at full strength," Koedam said. "There are going to be some matchups of individual kids where previously it was a one-point match. In a dual, that's a simple decision going one way to another team that could be a six-point swing."
SLP also has Dakoda Powell at 220, who is ranked No. 2, and SB-L's Isaac Bryan is ranked No. 9 at 138 pounds.
Lundgren said his team just has to go out and control what they need to control and to not worry about much after that.
"I have great respect for that coaching staff at Sergeant Bluff and they've done a great job of building one of the top programs in Northwest Iowa. We match up well with them and I am sure he says the same thing," Lundgren. "You put 100 percent belief in the kids and just rev them up and let them go. We are right there and just focus on the controllables."
Spencer to compete at 2A regional dual
Spencer finished second at its sectional to earn a spot in the 2A regional duals. Spencer, which is the only unranked team to qualify for the regional duals in 2A, travels to Clarion-Goldfield-Dows High School on Tuesday and face No. 8 C-G-D in the first round. The other semifinal is No. 9 Osage and No. 36 Winterset.