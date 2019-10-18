DENISON, Iowa - Daniel Wright threw a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter to kick start the Sergeant Bluff-Luton offense and the Warriors went on to defeated Denison-Schleswig 41-14 in a Class 3A District 1 game Friday.
Based on some losses in the district and SB-L's win, the Warriors won the district title.
Wright later added a third TD pass and ended the game going 23-36 passing for 241 yards.
SB-L used two long scoring drive to take control of the game from the outset. The Warriors took the opening kickoff and drove 80 yards. capping a 11-play drive with 9:12 left in the first quarter to go ahead 7-0 on a five-yard TD pass from Wright to Deric Fitzgerald.
Next time Sergeant Bluff-Luton had the ball, it went 89-yards in 13 plays, capping the drive on a 10-yard pass from Wright to Ben Freiberg to go up 14-0.
You have free articles remaining.
The Monarchs drew blood to cut the SB-L lead to 14-7 in the second quarter, getting a flash touchdown when Terrance Weah dashed 80-yard for a score after an SB-L punt.
But Fitzgerald and Cory Bates added scoring runs the next two times the Warriors had the ball to put the hosts up 27-7 at the break.
Bates ended the game with 108 yards rushing on 19 carries while Kaden Helt added 97 yards on 19 totes.
Wright and Freiberg connected for a 15-yard scoring pass with 6:54 left in the game to wrap up the Warriors scoring. SB-L (7-1 overall and 4-0 district) closes out its regular season hosting Storm Lake next Friday.