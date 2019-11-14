Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps West Delaware, advances to 4A state championship game

CEDAR RAPIDS — Kenzie Foley remembered that West Delaware likes to play fast.

“We know their tempo. They have a great setter,” Foley said. “We just had to slow them down and shut them down as much as we could.”

Done.

Foley collected 20 kills, and top-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton kept No. 5 West Delaware on its heels in a Class 4A semifinal sweep (25-22, 25-15, 25-15) at the state volleyball tournament Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“We just didn’t have many opportunities to run our tempo and play our game,” West Delaware’s Ava Hauser said. “That was the big thing.”