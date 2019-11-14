Sergeant Bluff-Luton sweeps West Delaware, advances to 4A state championship game
CEDAR RAPIDS — Kenzie Foley remembered that West Delaware likes to play fast.

“We know their tempo. They have a great setter,” Foley said. “We just had to slow them down and shut them down as much as we could.”

Done.

Foley collected 20 kills, and top-ranked Sergeant Bluff-Luton kept No. 5 West Delaware on its heels in a Class 4A semifinal sweep (25-22, 25-15, 25-15) at the state volleyball tournament Thursday afternoon at the U.S. Cellular Center.

“We just didn’t have many opportunities to run our tempo and play our game,” West Delaware’s Ava Hauser said. “That was the big thing.”

SB-L (36-3) heads to the championship match for the second time — it was the 4A runner-up in 2017 — and faces No. 10 Western Dubuque (24-13) at 12:15 Friday afternoon. The young Bobcats ousted No. 8 Marion in four sets Thursday.

[From the quarterfinals: Third-set loss provides Sergeant Bluff-Luton the spark it needs in state win.]

The Warriors had witnessed West Delaware’s unique style of play before, defeating the Hawks in the quarterfinals last year. This was more of the same.

West Delaware (40-6) had an opportunity in the opening set, scoring five consecutive points for an 18-17 advantage. But after an SB-L timeout, Foley got the Warriors even with a kill, starting a seven-point run that she capped with a block.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs West Delaware state volleyball

Members of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton bench celebrate a point during Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs West Delaware Class 4A semifinal-round state volleyball action played Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019, at the U.S. Cellular Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

“Our setters were putting up good balls for me,” said Foley, who led all attackers with 20 kills.

The Hawks scored four straight points to creep within 24-22, then Foley’s kill ended the set.

