Sergeant Bluff-Luton takes advantage of walks for big win

SERGEANT BLUFF -- The long-awaited high school baseball season opener finally arrived here Tuesday night and the Sergeant Bluff-Luton faithful were rewarded with an easy victory.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, ranked No. 7 in Class 3A by the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association, rolled to a 16-1 win over Sioux City West in the opening game of a Missouri River Conference doubleheader.
The game ended in the bottom of the fourth inning because of the 15-run rule. Three Warrior pitchers combined for a no-hitter and a potent SB-L lineup also produced.
All in all, it was a pleasant experience for coach Matt Nelson’s highly touted squad, but not so much for Gabe Hoogers, making his head coaching debut for West.
“The thing we’ve preached the last two weeks, any time you’re sore or feeling bad about yourself for striking out in practice, at least we’re playing,” Nelson said. “It’s awesome to see this many people out for the game. I think our community is really excited about seeing our kids participate again. And, we got a win.”
Things began rather shakily on a hot and windy evening for the Warriors. Starting pitcher Zac Hamilton walked the first three batters of the game and eventually forced in a run on another free pass before being replaced.
Bryce Click, though, retired seven of the eight batters he faced and Nick Muller worked a perfect fourth frame. Each of the three SB-L hurlers recorded two strikeouts.
Meanwhile, the Warriors flexed their muscles at the plate with 10 hits. West didn’t help its own cause much as five different pitchers combined to issue eight walks and hit three batters.
“We kind of struggled to find the plate a little early but then settled in,” Nelson said. “I thought our hitters did a good job and when the ball was there they did a good job of taking advantage of it.”
After spotting the visiting Wolverines a run when Drew Benson drew a bases-loaded walk, SB-L erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.
Spencer Kleene got credit for the first RBI of the season on a sharp single to left field and Daniel Wright followed with a run-scoring double.
Before the inning ended, Ben Freiberg pushed home another run with a bases-loaded walk, while Jake Massey and Kleene added RBI singles and Deric Fitzgerald had an RBI groundout. The Warriors collected six hits in the first inning and two more in the second when they scored four times, taking a 12-1 lead.
Fitzgerald had a two-run single in the second and Trevor Stoltze forced in a run when he was plunked by a pitch. Four walks, a hit by pitch and sacrifice fly produced three more runs in the third.
The game ended when Wright -- who will play football at the University of Wisconsin -- blooped an RBI single. The top four batters in the SB-L order combined for eight of the 10 hits.
Kleene finished 3-for-3 with a couple of RBIs. Fitzgerald contributed two hits and knocked in three, while Wright had two hits.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!