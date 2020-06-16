Sergeant Bluff-Luton takes advantage of walks for big win

Meanwhile, the Warriors flexed their muscles at the plate with 10 hits. West didn’t help its own cause much as five different pitchers combined to issue eight walks and hit three batters.

“We kind of struggled to find the plate a little early but then settled in,” Nelson said. “I thought our hitters did a good job and when the ball was there they did a good job of taking advantage of it.”

After spotting the visiting Wolverines a run when Drew Benson drew a bases-loaded walk, SB-L erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the first inning.

Spencer Kleene got credit for the first RBI of the season on a sharp single to left field and Daniel Wright followed with a run-scoring double.

Before the inning ended, Ben Freiberg pushed home another run with a bases-loaded walk, while Jake Massey and Kleene added RBI singles and Deric Fitzgerald had an RBI groundout. The Warriors collected six hits in the first inning and two more in the second when they scored four times, taking a 12-1 lead.

Fitzgerald had a two-run single in the second and Trevor Stoltze forced in a run when he was plunked by a pitch. Four walks, a hit by pitch and sacrifice fly produced three more runs in the third.