Sergeant Bluff-Luton uses communication to get to fourth straight state tourney

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Communication has been a key part of the Sergeant Bluff-Luton High School boys basketball team.
Throughout the season, the Warriors had an up-and-down stretch in their middle portion of their season and tried to find different ways to score and defend.
The Warriors were on a five-game losing streak, then went on a stretch where Sergeant Bluff-Luton went 4-5 over their next nine games.
So, the Warriors visited the whiteboard more than once, and coach Adam Vander Schaaf used two words: Confidence and cohesion.
Those whiteboard visits and conversations proved to be crucial as the Warriors have gone on a current seven-game winning streak and have found themselves at the state tournament for the fifth consecutive season.
The sixth-seeded Warriors will face No. 3 Pella at 4:30 p.m. Thursday inside Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines for their fourth straight appearance at the state tournament.
Vander Schaaf believes the big turnaround moment for the Warriors came against at East High School on Feb. 4.
The Black Raiders were up 19, and Vander Schaaf admitted it was a low point.
The Warriors had come off a loss to Council Bluffs Lincoln and couldn’t afford another loss.
“We almost went back like it was the beginning of the year,” Vander Schaaf said. “We let the kids know that they were still competing for spots. Everything has to be earned.”
The Warriors heard Vander Schaaf’s message loud and clear.
East still won that game 70-63, but the Warriors then went on to win their next seven en route to making it to the Class 3A state tournament.
While some changes by Vander Schaaf weren’t up for discussion, Vander Schaaf and the rest of the coaches were willing to listen to the players for suggestions.
Whether they worked or not, Vander Schaaf appreciated the team’s willingness to come up with ideas on their own merit.
You have free articles remaining.
Vander Schaaf knew they had to make changes, but there wasn’t any panic. There was some frustration, sure, but no one was willing to jump ship.
The biggest adjustment the Warriors made was on the defensive end. The Warriors were playing a hard trap defense but felt that the energy given on defense came at the expense of the offense.
So, the Warriors have been playing a man-to-man defense throughout the district and substate tournament and have seen dividends pay off on both ends of the floor.
SB-L hasn’t allowed more than 50 points in each of its last four games.
“More activity of defense has led to better offensive movement,” Vander Schaaf said.
Daniel Wright played a big part in that communication, too.
“Daniel was a good person to try to communicate between the coaches and the players,” Vander Schaaf said. “The most impressive thing with how it was handled was how proactive and positive things were.”
Adapting to a long layoff
Even after the Warriors beat Le Mars on Monday, they still had to wait a couple of days for the state quarterfinal brackets to be released.
There still had to be a couple substate games played on Wednesday.
That meant the Warriors didn’t know until the middle part of the week which team they were going to face.
So, on Tuesday and Wednesday, the Warriors were focused on themselves. The practices were similar to practices on holiday break, and there were ways for the Warriors to make improvements and adjustments.
Then, the Warriors learned that they got the 3-seeded Pella later in the week.
Pella’s top two scorers are Logan Shetterly and Treyton Sturgeon.
Shetterly, a 5-11 senior guard, is averaging 19.3 points a game and Sturgeon is a 6-4 senior guard.
Pella is the top-scoring team in Class 3A.