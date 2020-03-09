Sergeant Bluff-Luton uses communication to reach fourth straight state tourney

“We almost went back like it was the beginning of the year,” Vander Schaaf said. “We let the kids know that they were still competing for spots. Everything has to be earned.”

The Warriors heard Vander Schaaf’s message loud and clear.

East still won that game 70-63, but the Warriors then went on to win their next seven en route to making it to the Class 3A state tournament.

While some changes by Vander Schaaf weren’t up for discussion, Vander Schaaf and the rest of the coaches were willing to listen to the players for suggestions.

Whether they worked or not, Vander Schaaf appreciated the team’s willingness to come up with ideas on their own merit.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800.397.2213 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Vander Schaaf knew they had to make changes, but there wasn’t any panic. There was some frustration, sure, but no one was willing to jump ship.

The biggest adjustment the Warriors made was on the defensive end. The Warriors were playing a hard trap defense but felt that the energy given on defense came at the expense of the offense.

So, the Warriors have been playing a man-to-man defense throughout the district and substate tournament and have seen dividends pay off on both ends of the floor.