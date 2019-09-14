LE MARS, Iowa — Sergeant Bluff-Luton defeated Dakota Valley 21-16, 23-21 to complete an unbeaten day to win the Le Mars Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.
The Warriors, No. 3 ranked in Iowa Class 4A, swept Sheldon (21-17, 21-16), Woodbury Central (21-7, 21-13), Gehlen Catholic (21-11, 21-12) and North (21-17, 21-13) to move to the final match.
The Panthers, ranked fourth in South Dakota Class A, won matches over Hinton (21-9, 21-15), Lawton-Bronson (21-17, 21-5) Siouxland Christian (21-7, 21-12) and Le Mars (21-16, 18-21, 15-8) to improve to 8-1 on the season.
Rachel Rosenquist had 28 kills, 26 digs and five ace serves to lead the Panther attack while Sophia Atchison had 16 kills and seven aces.
Rachel Wente had 13 kills and four blocks while Ally Beresford had 12 aces to go with five blocks and 68 assists. Taylor Wilshire led Dakota Valley with 48 digs.
SIOUX COUNTY TOURNAMENT: Class 2A top-ranked Western Christian won all six of its matches and downed Boyden-Hull 21-13, 21-11 in the championship match at the Sioux County Tournament Saturday in Hull.
The Wolfpack also downed Sioux Falls Christian 21-19, 19-21, 15-7 in a match-up of No. 1 ranked teams in their respective states.
Macay Van't Hul paced Western Christian with 43 kills and a dozen blocks on the day while Tori Wynja had 33 kills and 47 digs. Olivia Granstra also had a big defensive day with 48 digs and 111 assists.
Makenna Kooima was perfect from the service line with a 59-59 day serving with four aces and led the Wolfpack with 72 digs.
CENTRAL LYON FINISHES AS RUNNER-UP: Central Lyon, ranked No. 13 in Class 2A, finished as the runner-up at the Spirit Lake tournament on Saturday.
The Lions cruised through the tournament until they faced the hosts, Spirit Lake, in the title match. Spirit Lake is ranked No. 9 in Class 3A.
Central Lyon won the first set easily, 21-11, but Spirit Lake battled back and took the second set 23-21 and then the Indians finished as the tournament champs with a 15-9 third set win.
Central Lyon started the day with a 21-2, 21-13 victory and then beat West Bend/Mallard 21-9, 21-8. The Lions dominance continued with a 21-10, 21-8 over North Iowa and then the Lions swept OABCIG 21-16, 21-11.
Central Lyon beat Newell-Fonda 21-11, 21-8 to advance to the title match.
Sutton Schlumbohm led the Lions with 39 kills and 16 aces to go along with 39 digs. Farrah Lewis had 27 kills and seven blocks and Kiley Metzger had 11 aces, 10 kills, 82 assists and 30 digs. Emma Pedersen had 10 aces and 22 digs and Hayden Heimensen had 63 digs.
WEST MONONA FINISHES 2ND: West Monona advanced to the title match of the tournament it was at on Saturday and lost to Logan-Magnolia 21-17, 10-21, 15-9 in the championship.
Other wins for West Monona on the day included a 21-16, 21-15 sweep of MMCRU, a 21-15, 21-16 sweep of Whiting and a 21-14, 21-12 win over Boyer Valley.
MMCRU beat Whiting 21-12, 21-17 and also had a 21-10, 21-8 sweep. MMCRU lost to Logan-Magnolia 21-14, 17-21, 16-14.
HINTON GOES 0-4: Hinton lost all four of its matches at the Le Mars tournament. Hinton falls to 1-7 on the season.
Siouxland Christian defeated Hinton 25-23, 21-16 and then the lost to Lawton-Bronson 21-18, 21-17. Dakota Valley beat Hinton 21-9, 21-15 and then Le Mars took down Hinton 21-10, 21-9.
Anna Coffee had 20 kills and Sarah Schoenrock had 31 assists on the day. Alyssa Fischer had 25 digs.