Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux both get five placewinners

DES MOINES, Iowa — West Sioux and Sergeant Bluff-Luton possibly each had chances to come home with some team hardware at the traditional Iowa High School Athletic Association wrestling tournament.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton was ranked as the No. 3 team in Class 2A by The Predicament in the final rankings, but the Warriors also needed things to go perfectly right for them along with some help from others in order to come home with a team trophy.
West Sioux was ranked No. 3 in the final team rankings by the Predicament and the Falcons were bringing eight wrestlers to the state tournament.
Both teams were in the top-3 after Thursday's first day.
After Friday night's semifinals and consolation brackets, the Warriors and the Falcons fell out of the top three.
Still, both teams had a successful state tournament. SB-L went home with five place-winners, tied for the most in the program's history.
West Sioux also went home with five place-winners and still had the best team finish in the program's history as the Falcons came in eighth place with 87 points.
For SB-L, Jack Gaukel wrestled for the Class 2A 152-pound title, the junior's third-straight season wrestling for a title. So the Warriors exact point total was unknown by press time.
The Warriors did have 51 points, well behind the 85 Osage had going into the championship bouts. Union-LaPorte City had 74 points and West Delaware had 62.
With five state placewinners, SB-L coach Clint Koedam was happy with how the tournament played out.
"It's not a bad state tournament at all with five medals coming back. That ties our other high from a few years," Koedam said. "What makes this one special is three of those guys have never been on a stand before. Even though placements weren't as high as maybe what guys had set for themselves, I've always said it's an effort thing."
Junior Isaac Bryan placed eighth last season but moved up a few spots on the podium this time. Bryan got an escape with 14 seconds left for a 6-5 lead in his consolation semifinal, which led to a 7-5 win and a chance at third place at 138 pounds in 2A. Winterset's Kruise Kiburz benefited from a penalty point in the final seconds to defeat Bryan for third place but Bryan still goes home with a fourth-place medal.
"It's pretty cool that Isaac moved up quite a bit from eighth (last year) to fourth place," Koedam said.
Senior Blake Liebe had a 4-1 lead in his consolation semifinal at 170 pounds but Van Meter-Earlham's Caleb Swalla came back and was down by a point in the third period. Liebe was called for stalling for the second time, tying the match and sending it to overtime where Swalla got the takedown for a 6-4 victory.
Liebe was pinned in the fifth-place match but still finished in sixth place, earning his first-ever state medal.
Senior Nate Curry lost his two matches on Saturday but finished in eighth place at 132 pounds, earning his first-ever state medal.
"That's a great way for those two seniors to go out with their season," Koedam said.
Freshman Ty Koedam finished in eighth place at 126 pounds on Saturday.
West Sioux had 87 points going into Adam Allard's 126-pound state final match, which is 11 points behind Underwood for third place. Don Bosco won the 1A title and Lisbon finished in second place.
It's the best showing ever for the Falcons at the state tournament with the fourth-place finish.
"We were wrestling to try and come out of here with that third-place trophy. Yeah we are going to fall short but our guys are finishing in the odd places," West Sioux coach Mark Van Oort said. "If you finish on an odd number, you won your last match at the state tournament. We lost to three state champs in the semifinals (Friday night).
"We wanted to win those matches but it was important the guys understood, and this is a motto in our program, to flush the loss and go after the next one. With two thirds and two fifths in the consolation round, I think the guys did just that."
Sophomore Braden Graff won his consolation semifinal by a 9-0 major decision and then won a 2-1 decision in the 113-pound 1A semifinal match for his second third-place medal of his career.
Carson Lynott, who bumped up almost 40 pounds after qualifying for state at 138 pounds as a freshman last season, won his consolation semifinal by a 6-0 decision. He then went on to win by fall in 3:33 to finish in third place at 182 pounds.
"I've been working all year for this. Third isn't what I wanted but I just had to keep my head up and do the best I could," Lynott said. "It feels good, proving myself after not doing well here last year."
Freshman Mikey Baker lost his consolation semifinal match at 106 but bounced back with a pin in 1:24 to finish in fifth place.
Sophomore Cullen Koedam lost his consolation semifinal by a tight 3-2 decision but controlled his next match for a 5-0 decision in the 132-pound fifth-place match.