Sergeant Bluff-Luton, West Sioux both get five placewinners

The Warriors did have 51 points, well behind the 85 Osage had going into the championship bouts. Union-LaPorte City had 74 points and West Delaware had 62.

With five state placewinners, SB-L coach Clint Koedam was happy with how the tournament played out.

"It's not a bad state tournament at all with five medals coming back. That ties our other high from a few years," Koedam said. "What makes this one special is three of those guys have never been on a stand before. Even though placements weren't as high as maybe what guys had set for themselves, I've always said it's an effort thing."

Junior Isaac Bryan placed eighth last season but moved up a few spots on the podium this time. Bryan got an escape with 14 seconds left for a 6-5 lead in his consolation semifinal, which led to a 7-5 win and a chance at third place at 138 pounds in 2A. Winterset's Kruise Kiburz benefited from a penalty point in the final seconds to defeat Bryan for third place but Bryan still goes home with a fourth-place medal.

"It's pretty cool that Isaac moved up quite a bit from eighth (last year) to fourth place," Koedam said.

