Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins archery tournament
PREP ARCHERY

Sergeant Bluff-Luton wins archery tournament

LAWTON, Iowa -- Sergeant Bluff-Luton won the NASP archery event Saturday in Lawton. The Warriors finished the day with a team score of 3,300 to win the event. 

Lawton-Bronson edged Ridge View for second place as the Eagles had a score of 3,173 and Ridge View finished with a 3,169. MMCRU was third with a 3,169 and Siouxland Christian had a 2,443.

Adam Larson, a junior, won the high school boys division with a 295 put of a possible 300. Larson is a two-time Iowa All-State archer, a member of the 2018 NASP USA All-Star Team and an Iowa 3D state champion. He placed seventh at the 2019 NASP World Championships in Louisville, Kentucky.

Sergeant Bluff-Luton's Ethan Schaap, a junior finished in second place with a 287.

SB-L's Tahlia Deitloff, a junior, won the high school boys division with a 280 and teammate Payton Bowman, a freshman, was second with a 279.

